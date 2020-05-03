New features, entertainment and places to go among our requests to the successful Nintendo video game.

In its free update at the end of April, Animal Crossing: New Horizons introducednew featuresOf the most interesting, such as the arrival of Gandulio with his traveling stall of garden items and the expansion of the museum with his art gallery. We know that New Horizonswill not be a static productand Nintendo will release regular updates with more content that goes beyond seasonal events, as welladd new featuresto the game. Today we reflect onthe things you needIf we compare it to the latest installment in the Animal Crossing series compared to previous games, we are also thinking about some things that the game could improve or integrate in the future. Here is our listing.

Save and backup data managerThere are very few options with the save ones. Although it has been promised that the process to recover lost data will be announced in the near future, so far those save data are completely tied to the console where the game started and it is impossible to back them up or transfer them between different machines. Some users also ask for the possibility that each player on the same console has the possibility to create their own island instead of having to share it with others.

Transfer of neighborhood chief rightsOne of the problems that have to do with the fact that two or more people share a single island is that only the first player who started the game is offered the rights of the neighborhood boss and the rest of the users have important limitations such as not to be able to manage urban projects. If the decision that all players who share a single console also share a single island is permanent, then at least the option to transfer neighborhood boss rights should be offered as appropriate.

Streamline the process of joining an online gameThe first time you receive visitors or travel to other islands it is nice to see the airport marker with the name of the oncoming flight or to see the island you are arriving from the air, however, when you are a regular traveler the process can feel too much awkward, not to mention the endless Dodo questions when you want to do anything travel related. New Horizons lacks to optimize everything that has to do with their online games to become much more comfortable for the players.

More outdoor customization toolsOne of the best features of New Horizons is being able to unleash your imagination to decorate the entire island as you want and not just your house as in previous games, however, the outdoor customization tools can improve a lot. The advanced editing view available indoors would be perfect for outdoor editing; Also the terrain editing tools could have adjustments to be more precise and easy to use. Being able to put rugs outdoors also seems like a great idea.

The OrdinancesAs an administrator you put in a lot of work to get the berries that will fatten Tom Nook’s pockets, but how about getting a little help? In past games, Cinnamon not only gave the news, but was also in charge of enforcing the ordinances that consist of decrees to make your life easier: from when the animals help you water the flowers or remove weeds, to change the hours of the stores for night owl players. These orders were always helpful and it would be great to have them back.

Fgari’s coffee potIn previous games there was a café where you could not only have a drink, but could also work to test how much you knew about your neighbors and their tastes when serving coffee. Your loyalty to the coffee maker and your work in this building were well rewarded with special furniture and other awards. We do not want to imagine the potential of this space if it joins New Horizons and we can almost predict that it will not take long to arrive.

Dr. Sito’s clubDr. Sito managed the show center where Totakeke presented his concerts and, incidentally, there were times when this peculiar comedian told you some of his terrible jokes to give you new facial expressions. Although now Totakeke offers his concerts in the town square and the expressions are taught by your neighbors, it seems to us that this club is still missing. It would allow to listen to Totakeke also in his facet of DJ and perhaps, to have from time to time the comedy show of Dr. Sito.

Alakama’s dream houseBeing a highly social game, it is surprising that New Horizons has not yet integrated the dream house, where players from past installments of the series could visit virtual performances of other villages to see a bit of the creativity and ideas of other members of community. New Horizons lacks a more convenient way to access islands from other players that don’t exactly involve simultaneous online play; the dream concept is still fabulous to meet this need.

The Candrs home displayIn New Leaf, Canela’s twin brother was in charge of an area where players could visit a copy of the house of other players who were through StreetPass. While the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have the StreetPass feature, it would still be a good idea to allow gamers to see the way other players or their friends have their homes decorated without the need for travel, and in this case the home display would be a great option.

The Nuria Academy of Decorative ArtsInterior design is so important to the series that a spin-off focused on decorating houses, Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer, was released in 3DS. It would be incredible that instead of Nintendo doing another similar spin-off, it would integrate certain mechanics from the interior design lessons in New Horizons, as it has already done in the mobile series game. Having a specific place to decorate houses outside of Fauno’s studio, and being rewarded for our good taste, sounds great.

GyroidsAlthough gyroids continue to accept donations when there are public projects such as bridges and others, they have not so far appeared as collectibles as we’ve seen in other Animal Crossing games. Like many other current absences from the game we would like them to be integrated and perhaps, the next rainy season will be a good time for Nintendo to do so, as we remember that they usually appear underground after it rains.

Katrina’s predictions of the futureAnother character that is missed is the panther Katrina, a fortune teller who occasionally visited your town to read your fortune and tell you what your clothes, accessories and lucky colors will be. It would not seem strange to us that this character arrives sooner or later to New Horizons through some special event, and we hope that his functions are even better than what we saw in past games of the franchise. Is Nintendo capable of surprising us?

Mariln’s beauty salonMaybe we could think that the stylist dog Mariln was out of a job when they gave players the possibility to change hairstyles and hair color in any mirror, but the truth is that the presence of their beauty salon would still have potential. Let’s imagine you return to offer exclusive hairstyles or special makeup. It would not hurt if a relative who was a tattoo artist came out and let us decorate our skin too, although the latter seems very unlikely.

Al and Paca’s second-hand bazaarAnother character who lost his job is the poor Al, since now anyone can build and customize the furniture. However, what the game lacks is a second-hand bazaar where you can sell what you like to the inhabitants or visitors of your island, and that the animals also got rid of their furniture to buy them. Al and Paca will be back for the wedding season in June, to be a small preview that they will bring their business to New Horizons?

Luxury shopsAlthough there are items that you can buy for thousands of berries in the stores of the Nook and the Little Sisters, the game lacks a bazaar of luxury items. In past games Graciela, the fashion expert, could get to expand your store with a corner of exclusive clothing and furniture. Everything seems to indicate that Tili will now take Graciela’s place as an expert, maybe in the future they will assign her own bazaar and, incidentally, it would be good if she made a place for Betunio to sell her shoes permanently.

Resetti’s office, punishment for cheats?Mr. Resetti is an emblem for the Animal Crossing series and despite being present in some references made within New Horizons, the character does not yet appear as such within the game. We would like to be able to continue visiting him from time to time in his underground office and although now with the autosave it doesn’t make much sense to scold us for not saving the game, it would be great if Resetti was in charge of punishing those who cheat like the trip in time.

MannequinsThis item appears to be extremely simple and has been replaced with magic wand clothing sets, but mannequins have always been a decorative item widely used by players in past installments of the series. Clothing in addition to being used for dressing can be a great decorative element for your house or for your island and you miss a mannequin in which you can display complete sets in one piece, instead of simply hanging them on the wall.

The police stationAlthough in Animal Crossing everything is happiness and a police headquarters seems totally out of place, we liked having a building with such a name, with a pair of guard dogs and a place where lost objects were transported. It wouldn’t hurt if this building returned to the Nintendo Switch video game and had more interesting mechanics than its presence in the past to make its return to the game more memorable.

More activities on the tours … and with friendsFor many, the tours that the Captain gave us in previous games and the dynamics of enjoying different activities on the islands that you were going to forget about your town for a few moments will be unforgettable. While New Horizons integrate new tours for a limited time with its early May getaway, the game lacks a lot of variety in terms of the activities you can enjoy off the island, and games you can enjoy with your friends while online.

Swim and divingIt doesn’t make much sense to live on a tropical island paradise if you can’t swim or dive, much less considering that previous Animal Crossing games did. Whether you could swim anywhere or just do it alone during tours, it’s a mechanic that is missed in New Horizons and what to give.

New creation materialsWhile there is currently a good range of materials to create and personalize your objects, including interesting novelties such as star shards, there is still potential in the expansion of manufacturing materials. We are specifically referring to materials such as the precious stones that were in past games and that could be integrated into New Horizons, which we do not rule out in future video game updates.

Functional video game consolesPlay video games within a video game? It’s already been done at Animal Crossing. While Nintendo Switch already allows Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to run NES and SNES classics, wouldn’t it be a good idea to let them play by turning on in-game consoles? On paper it sounds great even though we know it also involves technical challenges. Maybe you could also imitate New Leaf, where you had a functional 3DS with mini-games that were originally at the Amiibo Festival.

Island expansions and increased capacity in pocketsThere are so many creative possibilities in Animal Crossing that at some point you run into the lack of space, both in your warehouse and in your pockets. Although the island is large enough and much more extensive than in past games, there will be players who already have little space left and would be delighted by some expansion of territory. If it was technically possible to expand players’ terrains and pockets, that space would be well used by fans.

More about: Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

