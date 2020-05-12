With the signing of an agreement between the Telethon Foundation and the federal government, 23 CRITs will be adapted as hospital care units for patients with coronavirus.

In the midst of the Covid-19 health emergency, the federal government signed a agreement with the Telethon Foundation which will allow 23 of its facilities to be used.

From the National Palace, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that this is a show of solidarity; as well as part of the sum of wills, of how the public, private and social sectors are working in unity to face the pandemic.

“Save lives in that way, with humanism and solidarity,” he said.

Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Relations, was in charge of presenting the initiative, which, he said, will make it possible to convert 23 Telethon Children’s Rehabilitation and Inclusion Centers (CRIT) into hospital care units for patients with coronavirus.

By detailing the proposal, Fernando Landeros Executioner, President of Fundación Teletón México, A.C. He listed the actions that will continue both with the federal administration and with state governments.

Firstly, he explained that, along with many other organizations, they participated in the preparation of the Guide for the participation of the health of people with disabilities in the context of Covid-19

Also, through various alliances they put into operation the telephone number 800-Telethon. They also work with the Ministry of Health to prepare materials and recommendations for people with autism.

And that’s it shared tele-rehabilitation content that since Tuesday is shown on the website of the federal government.

Converted spaces:

CRIT Coahuila – Covid-19 outpatient testing center

CRIT Chiapas – post Covid-19 psychological care center

CRIT Durango – outpatient diagnosis for Covid-19

CRIT Edomex (Tlalnepantla) – hospital with 158 beds for non-Covid-19 patients

CRIT Hidalgo – hospital no Covid

CRIT Occidente (Guadalajara) – post Covid-19 respiratory care hospital

CRIT Michoacán – outpatient outpatient clinic for non-Covid patients

CRIT Sonora – epidemiological surveillance operational center

CRIT Veracruz – post-Covid non-serious patients extended medical care center

CRIT Baja California Sur – early hospitalization for Covid patients with mild or moderate symptoms presenting a risk factor

CRIT Mexico City – early hospitalization for Covid patients with mild or moderate symptoms presenting a risk factor

CRIT Guanajuato – early hospitalization for Covid patients with mild or moderate symptoms presenting a risk factor

CRIT Guerrero – hospital with 60 beds for non-Covid patients

CRIT Neza – early hospitalization for Covid patients with mild or moderate symptoms presenting a risk factor

CRIT Oaxaca – no Covid children’s hospital

CRIT Puebla – early hospitalization for Covid patients with mild or moderate symptoms presenting a risk factor

“We are united and in case something is missing, now comes the support of civil society, we must recognize what the owners of private hospitals did, as soon as we spoke to them, they decided to participate. Then the Health Foundation approaches to offer support basically for protective equipment for doctors and nurses. And now the Telethon Foundation, ”said the federal president.

“We are working in unity, this is very important and progress is being made,” he said.