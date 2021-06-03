23 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

The summary of technological news in the morning begins, with a review of the best news that has taken place in the last hours.

Microsoft has announced that next June 24 will present the new generation of Windows. According to Satya Nadella himself, it will be “the most important update of the decade.”

And just three days before, another great event: Amazon Prime Day! What a week that awaits us!

Huawei presented yesterday your first devices with HarmonyOS, your alternative operating system to Android. They are the tablet MatePad Pro, and the clock Watch GT3.

Technological news

Microsoft will present the new generation of Windows on June 24. Read the news

Let’s prepare the portfolio! Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be celebrated on June 21 and 22. Read the news

Processor makers achieve record revenue while battling global chip shortages. Read the news

Huawei presents its first HarmonyOS devices with the Watch GT3 and MatePad Pro as stars. Read the news

Mobile phones

WhatsApp adds a new function to personalize your messages: do you already have it activated? Read the news

After the light, it is time to raise the mobile bill: this is what awaits us in the coming weeks. Read the news

Computers and tablets

A Windows 10 bug could damage your song library. Read the news

The Best Lightweight Ultralight Laptops for Work and Study in 2021. Check the list

Apple would be planning to use OLED panels in its new iPads. Read the news

Lifestyle

New from Spotify is called “Solo tú” and judges you by your musical tastes. Read the news

Apple plans to create a new operating system for home automation devices, homeOS. Read the news

Twitter will start showing ads on Fleets. Read the news

redOS, the free app that you should install on your mobile if you want to save on your next electricity bill. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Apple TV takes the big step to grow and is already compatible with Android TV. Read the news

Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max … and now also Warner Bros Discovery: the offer will increase with another giant. Read the news

Soon you will be able to play Valorant from your mobile. Read the news

At Valve they work on a laptop similar to Switch. Read the news

Motor

The DGT announces new serious defects that could make your car not pass the ITV. Read the news

Very soon you will be able to eat at a Tesla Restaurant while recharging the electric car. Read the news

Vodafone designs the first V16 emergency light with IoT to connect cars with the DGT 3.0 platform. Read the news

The classic cars that have become more expensive, do you know them? Read the news

Science

Although we will not live more than 150 years, this way the life expectancy can be lengthened. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

These autonomous warehouse robots scale shelves and place packages anywhere. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!