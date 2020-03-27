The riots began at a time of uncertainty in Colombia due to the expansion of COVID-19, which already leaves 231 infected and two dead in the country.

A simultaneous revolt in 13 Colombian prisons, apparently to demand protection against the COVID-19, left 23 prisoners dead and 83 wounded in the La Modelo penitentiary in Bogotá, in the worst killing of inmates remembered by the country, in a moment of uncertainty over the pandemic

Taking stock of the riots, which began on Saturday night, the Minister of Justice, Margarita Cabello Blanco, assured that “the result of the attempted escape on the Model were 23 deprived of liberty killed and 83 deprived of liberty wounded, of whom 32 are in hospital centers. “

In addition to La Modelo, there were revolts in the La Picota and Buen Pastor prisons in Bogotá, the latter of women; as well as in the maximum security department of Cómbita, in the department of Boyacá; in that of Picaleña (Ibagué); in Jamundí (Valle del Cauca), and in Pedregal and Bellavista, in Antioquia, among others.

The mutineers also wounded nine members of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec) in Bogotá, one of whom “is in critical condition,” the Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

CLAIMS FOR FEAR OF CORONAVIRUS

The riots began in a moment of uncertainty in Colombia by the expansion of the COVID-19, which already leaves 231 infected and two dead in the country, forcing the authorities to first order a social isolation, currently in force, which will be followed from Wednesday by a 19-day quarantine.

Fear of coronavirus and the poor sanitary conditions in Colombian prisons were the reasons alleged by the prisoners for their rebellion, something similar to what happened in recent weeks in prisons in Italy and Brazil.

In this regard, the FARC party published today a statement in which it expresses its “enormous concern at the serious consequences on human lives that the spread of the COVID-19“in prisons.

For the former guerrilla party, the country’s health emergency “represents a much greater threat to the prison population than today legitimately manifests itself to call attention to the absence of prevention and care measures and protocols by Inpec” .

However, the minister assured that the riots have nothing to do with sanitary conditions and that what happened was “a massive and criminal attempt to escape in the La Modelo prison and riots in several penitentiary centers in the country.”

“Today there is not a single contagion, nor a prisoner, nor the administrative or custody body that has coronavirus or it could be isolated by coronavirusadded Cabello.

Data from the Inpec show, however, that Colombia There are 121,297 prisoners in prisons with a capacity for 80,763 people, which means an overcrowding of 40,534 detainees and an overcrowding rate of 50.19%.

Of the total of prisoners, 113,119 are men and 8,178 women, distributed in 134 prison establishments.

FACES WITH FAMILY MEMBERS

The uncertainty of not knowing the fate of his family members led this Sunday in skirmishes of a group of people with members of the Mobile Riot Squad (Esmad) of the Police that reinforced surveillance on the outskirts of the Model.

“What happens is that they are killing our relatives in there. We are in terrible uncertainty, we do not know what is happening,” a woman who was investigating the fate of her husband, who according to her, told EFE injured in one of the courtyards.

She explained that since last night she and other people saw “many dead, many cars from the Prosecutor’s Office, from the Sijin (police criminal investigation) and they opened the door and the dead were seen.”

SITUATION UNDER CONTROL

Before noon, the director of Inpec, Brigadier General Norberto Mujica, assured that “the situation was controlled” and added: “the swift action of our custodial body prevented this escape plan from being carried out.”

According to the officer, the intervention of the Inpec guards prevented the escape of at least 5,000 people from the jails in which there were riots.

The authorities did not explain the circumstances in which the 23 prisoners died and the other 83 were wounded, but the Defense Minister, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, stated that neither the Police nor the Army intervened to control the disorders.

“The Police maintained the external security device during the events. The Police did not enter the prison establishments at any time last night,” said the minister, adding that “the Military Forces activated the security devices in a third protection ring “for” neighboring communities and support the Police if necessary “.

Before the riots the attorney general of ColombiaFernando Carrillo urged the Government to declare a “prison emergency to guarantee health conditions, enforce rights and preserve public order.”

This request was joined by the Ombudsman’s Office and the Committee of Political Prisoners, who considered that this would provide exceptional instruments to facilitate releases and temporary regimes for those over 60 years of age.

On the other hand, 62 social organizations demanded that the Government guarantee the protection of the integrity and life of the prisoners and recalled that yesterday “shots were fired and assaults were carried out against people who demanded effective sanitary measures that would prevent them from being infected with the virus causing the respiratory syndrome acute severe Sars-Cov 2 (COVID-19) “.

In a document published by the José Alvear Restrepo Lawyers’ Collective, the organizations called for the “immediate cessation” of the use of “firearms against the prison population” and to guarantee that they will not retaliate for the riots.