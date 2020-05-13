Although there are several alternatives to PowerPoint, the reality is that for most people, the word “presentations” is basically a synonym for the Microsoft Office program. PowerPoint It is a fairly complete and powerful tool with which you can do infinity of things.

Now if you don’t have too much time but you want create a professional presentationUsing a predesigned template can save you a lot of work and if your talent is not exactly design talent, these resources will certainly come in handy.

We already did it with templates for Word, Excel, and Google spreadsheets, and this time we have collected more than 20 PowerPoint presentation templates with multiple slides of different styles. You only have to fill in the fields and replace with your own data.

Hecate

Presentation modern and colorful style. Ready to edit, you can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map. You can download it for PowerPoint or edit it directly in Google Docs Presentations.

Rainbow

A simple and beautiful template of those offered for free in the Microsoft store. It is illustrated with various images of hills and forests, intended for school presentations or on environmental issues. It includes 13 slides. You can also edit it in Office online.

Jacquenetta

A presentation simple and minimalist quite classy. Ready to edit, you can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map. It is made for 16: 9 widescreen displays but can be changed to 4: 3 in Google Slides.

Smart Graphics Sampler

A template created with infographics in mind. It contains tips on how to use each slide with your own data. Includes 9 slides.

Kent

A nice and fun design full of colors. You can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of charts and tables and instructions. Too Includes 80 customizable icons and a map. You can download it for PowerPoint or edit it directly in Google Docs Presentations.

Eglamour

An artistic style presentation with multiple watercolor style backgrounds. Ready to edit, you can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map.

Ragonize

A modern presentation that uses multiple high-quality background photos. Ready to edit, you can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map. You can download it for PowerPoint or edit it directly in Google Docs Presentations.

Ulysses

Professional style presentation with corporate look. Ready to edit, you can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map. You can download it for PowerPoint or edit it directly in Google Docs Presentations.

Gertrude

An elegant presentation with multiple photographs. Contains 24 slides Fully editable, with examples of charts and tables. It also brings 80 customizable icons. You can download it for PowerPoint or edit it directly in Google Docs Presentations.

Guild

A simple and easy to edit presentation. Perfect for any type of subject. You can change the main colors to your liking. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map.

City buildings silhouettes and colors

A basic presentation with only three slide styles. Perfect for quick presentations and whose author doesn’t want to create too many different things. It comes in widescreen and standard size.

Florizel

An elegant presentation with floral styles. Ready to edit, you can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map. You can download it for PowerPoint or edit it directly in Google Docs Presentations.

Academic presentation

Elegant template with wide dark gray bands and matching diplomatic stripes. A teal ribbon highlights certain slides. You can replace the photos as you like. Widescreen format (16: 9). You can also use it in Office online. Contains 12 slides.

Presentation of a sketch of a city

A presentation showing an aerial view of a fictional city illustration. The dark brown sketch on a green background is suitable for engineering, architecture, planning and real estate themes etc. Includes a sample chart, table, and SmartArt chart element.

Business Contrast Presentation

Presentation with light blue text and colorful sample graphics, table and SmartArt elements contrasting with monochrome background photography to highlight content. Contains 11 slides.

Triple line circuit presentation

Presentation designed for technology or business topics. Includes a list of SmartArt graphic elements and a sample graphic that can be easily customized.

Emilia

A high quality presentation, simple and elegant. Ready to edit, you can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map. It is made for 16: 9 widescreen displays but can be changed to 4: 3 in Google Slides.

Seyton

A presentation realistic chalkboard style with a fun design. Ready to edit, you can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map.

Quintus

Free template with style of an open book. Ready to edit, you can change colors, text and photos. Contains 25 slides with examples of graphs and tables. It also includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map. It is made for 16: 9 widescreen displays but can be changed to 4: 3 in Google Slides.

Jachimo

A great free template with the comic book style. Contains 25 extremely colorful and ready-to-edit slides. Includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map. It is made for 16: 9 widescreen displays but can be changed to 4: 3 in Google Slides.

Dumaine

Modern and colorful template. Contains 25 extremely colorful and ready-to-edit slides. Includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map. It also contains editable graphics and device mockups.

Cerimon

A template designed for health and medical issues. Contains 25 extremely colorful and ready-to-edit slides. Includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map.

Ursula

A presentation black chalkboard style. Contains 25 extremely colorful and ready-to-edit slides. Includes a family of 80 customizable icons and a map.