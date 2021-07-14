23 Most Popular Gifts in 2021 – Popular Gifts to Shop

Courtesy

We put a lot of thought into our gift guides here at Cosmo. I mean, we truly have product suggestions for ANY type of person, whether it be your dad, aunt, cousin, BFF, or that special someone in your life who absolutely loves sloths. (Yep, you read that right). Clearly, we’ve got this whole gifting thing down! But if you’re on a quick search for a more general type of gift and are curious to know what’s been ~ trending ~, well, I’ve collected the most popular gifts of 2021, according to our readers.

Below, you’ll find a slew of gift ideas that have garnered a helluva lot of love from the Cosmo audience. You’ll find things like an electric wine opener, a fuzzy purse, a portable massage gun, and that pair of viral leggings in this vast list of items to treat your friend, sibling, partner, co-worker, or whoever you want to. get something for. Everything here has been purchased manyyyy times by our readers, so you know your giftee will love any of these picks that are well worth your money. Happy shopping!

1

this sunglasses bundle

Rectangle Sunglasses

The easiest way to add a pop to any ‘fit is throwing on a fun pair of sunnies. These boxy ones from Amazon come in a set of two and are so affordable.

two

these gold earrings

14K Yellow Gold Chunky Hoops

IMO, hoop earrings are so simple, and yet so chic. Everybody needs some in their jewelry collection! And if your giftee is lacking them, these are a perfect buy.

3

this travel bag

Sports duffel

Have them travel in style with this cute pink bag that’s water-resistant and comes with a built-in shoe compartment.

4

this electric wine opener

Electric Wine Opener

Don’t let them ever struggle with opening a bottle of wine again with this handy electric wine opener.

5

this bright bag

Eva Mini Gradient Chain Shoulder Bag – Lime Green Lizard

I mean, I’d be squealing for days if I got this green gem as a gift! She’s bright, chic, and will perfectly fit all on-the-go necessities.

6

this meaningful candle

New York City Candle

Go the sentimental route of gift-giving by treating them to a candle that smells like their hometown or favorite place.

7

these positive cards

I Am Everything Affirmation Card Deck Tarisha Clark uncommongoods.com

$ 15.00

This isn’t just any deck of cards, but ones filled with uplifting thoughts and words.

8

this massage therapy brush

Light and Massage Therapy Hair Brush Sharper Image Sharper Image

$ 99.99

A hair brush that also massages your head ?! Who wouldn’t want that ???

9

these TikTok-famous leggings

High Waist Yoga Pants

These bbs have gotten all the praise thanks to TikTok. And if your person is an avid legging-wearer (and wouldn’t mind some lift to their booty), you’ve gotta grab them the viral SEASUM leggings.

10

this wireless charging station

Wireless Charging Station

IDC what you think, everybody despises having all their different chargers get tangled up. This neat station will reboot every one of their tech items in one place without the wire chaos.

eleven

these hair claws

Big Hair Claw Clips

I’d be incredibly thankful if someone got me a pack of hair claw clips. They’re those things that I don’t really like buying for myself, but def need in my life. And your person may be on my wavelength.

12

this fuzzy purse

Plush Underarm Bag Tuankay amazon.com

$ 12.99

A fuzzy purse is the latest fashion craze and it’ll bring a cool retro vibe to any get-up. And a big perk about it is that it’s less than $ 20!

13

this skincare kit

Start’rs Full-Size Bundle

TBH, a skincare set will give heart-eyes to anybody’s face and this one from Fenty comes with a full-sized cleanser, serum, and sunscreen.

14

these comfy shorts

Workout Lounge Shorts icyzone amazon.com

$ 27.99

Grab them these multi-functional comfy shorts that they can wear while exercising or lounging around.

fifteen

this slinky dress

Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

How gorgeous is this midi dress ?! One can easily dress this beaut up or down with heels or a pair of sneaks. If they’re in need of more ~ ​​fahncier ~ attire, I’d get them this bargain piece.

16

this green bb

Ficus ‘Fiddle Leaf Fig’ Lyrata Hey Botany Hey Botany

$ 27.00

Plants are truly THE gift that keeps on giving. They’ve been proven to boost moods and reduce stress levels, which means everybody and anybody needs a green cutie in their lives. I suggest getting your special person this Ficus that loves sunlight!

17

this friendship lamp

Single Long Distance Friendship Lamp FriendshipLamps etsy.com

$ 120.00

If you’ve got a long-distance partner, friend, or family member, this lamp system will help you stay connected with them wherever you guys are in the world. It’ll make your guys’ bond so much stronger and it’ll look adorable in their space.

18

this drink chiller

Rapid Beverage Chiller Cooper Cooler crateandbarrel.com

$ 89.99

A kitchen must-have: A gadget that’ll chill drinks in minutes.

19

this scratch off poster

100 Movies Scratch Off Poster Me Time Joy amazon.com

$ 19.97

Are they a big movie fan? If so, they’ll love this scratch poster that’ll challenge them to watch 100 of some of the most iconic films. (And it’ll also be fun wall décor).

twenty

this chic blazer

Khaki Plaid Blazer Vetinee amazon.com

$ 39.99

Blazers are very much ~ in ~ right now and you’d be blessing their closet if you got them this striped style.

twenty-one

this portable massage gun

The Mini theragun theragun.com

$ 199.00

They can say goodbye to spending hella $$$ on massages every month with this smol portable massage gun, thanks to you.

22

this ring set

Chunky Ring Set

Vibrant, Y2K-esque jewelry is having a major moment RN. Have them jump in on the trend with these colorful rings.

2. 3

this vanity mirror

Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror deweisn amazon.com

$ 22.99

Any makeup lover will be obsessed with this pink tri-fold mirror that comes with a touch sensor switch.

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

