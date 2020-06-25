PATNA, India (AP) – The lightning strikes killed 23 people and wounded 10 in eastern India on Thursday amid heavy storms and downpours in the region, according to an official.

The dead included 13 people working in fields in the Gopalganj district, 175 kilometers (110 miles) north of Patna, the capital of the state of Bihar, said official Upendra Pal.

The wounded were receiving treatment in a hospital, he said.

The region has been hit by downpours at the start of the monsoon season. In July last year, 39 people were killed by lightning in Bihar state, also during the monsoon rains, which last until September.