23 Gift Ideas For Your Roommate 2021 – Thoughtful Roommate Gift Ideas

Ah, roommates. We love ’em. We sometimes — ahem, I say that very lightly — have our, er, ~ differences ~ with them. But for the most part, we do adore the heck outta them. I will say though, it’s hard to categorize these types of people in your life because they may be one of your best friends that you’ve known forever or they could be an acquaintance you just met recently. Whatever the case is, if you’re in need of some gift-giving guidance for them, whether it’s for their birthday, Christmas, graduation, or ya just feel like treating them to a lil somethin ‘, I’ve put together a list of the best fun and thoughtful gift ideas for your roommate that’ll for sure bring you two closer together (and will give you major roomie points).

Scroll on down to find gifts from things they need — aka the cutest umbrella your eyes will ever see — to items that are more on the fun side — hello, mini donut maker that everyone should have in their lives. I’m sure you’ll find something in there that fits them and their lifestyle perfectly. And if you’re in a pinch, I’ve got a bunch of cool gifts from Amazon that you can score with that clutch Prime shipping! You’re about to be the favorite roommate, my friend!

1

this wine purifier

The Wand Purifier PureWine To Your Health amazon.com

$ 29.99

Those wine nights in just got better with this bad boy. If they’re a wine lover, they’ll be over the moon when they get this gadget that removes histamines and sulfites from wine — aka the shtuff in it that causes headaches and hangovers.

two

this brekky sando maker

Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker Hamilton Beach amazon.com

$ 39.99

I mean, this is also low-key a gift for yourself! Get them this breakfast sandwich maker that will make cooking in the morning so much easier and bearable … for the both of you.

3

these ugg boots

Classic Mini II

What’s not to love about a pair of Uggs? They can wear them as a slipper in the house or as their go-to shoe when they’ve gotta run errands.

4

these blue-light specks

Blue-Light Blocking Glasses

Blue-light specks will save their pupils if they’re constantly staring at their computer screen for school or work. This isn’t just a gift, but an investment! They’ll be forever grateful to ya !!

5

this workout set

All Core (Steel) Set All Fenix ​​allfenix.com

$ 136.00

A chic workout set is so multi-faceted because not only can they wear it when they exercise, but they can also throw it on as an actual outfit.

6

this smol donut maker

Mini Donut Maker

I think the name AND price for this beauty sells it all! If they’ve got a big sweet tooth, this under- $ 20 mini donut maker will bring them tons of happiness — especially during those late-night cravings.

7

this zodiac necklace

Custom What’s Your Sign Zodiac Choker Frasier Sterling frasiersterling.com

$ 58.00

High chance they’re really into astrology. Treat ’em with this zodiac pearl necklace they’ll love wearing with all their lewks.

8

this cozy blanket

Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket Luna Blanket lunablanket.com

$ 49.99

Not only is this blanket made out of sherpa fleece, but it’s also weighted! It’ll keep them super warm and will help them sleep better throughout the night.

9

this cute cooler

Pop Quiz Cooler 12 Pack | Insulated herschel supply co. herschel.com

$ 34.99

TBH, it’s always good to have a solid cooler handy for picnics or trips! This one from Herschel is not only really nice to the eyes, but it’s also insulated, leak-proof, and can fit 12 cans of bevs.

10

this fire ‘fit

Hannah Set Chocolate Princess Polly princesspolly.com

$ 65.00

You’ve gotta make sure your roomie looks fresh every time they take the town! And I’m sure they’ll love this HOT get-up for their next outting.

eleven

this personalized birthday candle

July Twenty-Fifth Candle Birthdate Candles birthdate.co

$ 38.00

If you wanna get sentimental with your gift, get them a Birthdate Candle that was literally customized to give off scents that match their personality traits.

12

this pretty bowl set

Café Dinnerware Collection (Sets of 4) West Elm westelm.com

$ 40.00

Obviously, kitchenware is very necessary for everyday life, but aesthetically pleasing ones are a MUST. Get them these bowls that’ll serve food and good looks.

13

this at-home gel nail lamp

UV LED Nail Lamp

If they’re always spending mad $$$$ every two weeks at the nail salon, this is what you need to be getting them. You’ll be saving them time and coin.

14

these wrist weights

1 Pound Bangles

Add a comfy resistance to their workout routine with these precious wrist weights. They’ll be building so much muscle without even knowing it!

fifteen

this shower speaker

Bluetooth Shower Speaker iFox Creations amazon.com

Showering isn’t the same without some tunes! This lil Bluetooth portable speaker will change the game for them whenever they’ve gotta bathe themselves.

16

this stylish clock

Marble Pattern Alarm Clock

IMO, a bedside clock is a necessity in a room. And this elegant one is multi-functional and displays time, date, month, and temperature. Plus it has a voice-control function!

17

this mask set

KNC Beauty Big Set KNC Beauty revolve.com

$ 28.00

A set of face masks is a gift that keeps on giving. They’ll get some relaxation out of it and skincare benefits!

18

this fun planter

Cameo-Small 5 “PepperPalm etsy.com

$ 20.00

Their plant bbs (and them ofc) will appreciate this colorful planter that’ll add a pop of color to their space.

19

this clear umbrella

Clear Bubble Umbrella

Let’s be real: Losing an umbrella is a universal problem that everyone deals with. Snag them this pretty one that will be impossible to forget about.

twenty

this silk pj look

Victoria PJ Set Flora Nikrooz revolve.com

$ 68.00

These super-soft silk pajamas will either have them staying in bed all the time or become their new WFH ensemble. Not in-between.

twenty-one

these throw pillows

Iva Cow Hide Print Throw Pillow Willa Arlo Interiors wayfair.com

$ 34.00

Help them with their décor by getting these fashionable cowhide–printed throw pillows.

22

this laptop case

Laptop Sleeve Dagne Dover dagnedover.com

$ 39.00

A laptop needs a chic home too! This neoprene sleeve (that comes with a detachable strap!) From Dagne Dover will keep your tech protected, all while looking on-point at the same time.

2. 3

this self-care box

The Mental Wealth Box Crate Joy cratejoy.com

$ 44.95

If you just know your roommate is in need of a reset, they’re gonna appreciate this box filled with self-care goodies.

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

