23 Egg-Cellent Easter Basket Gifts That Aren’t Candy

Is there some bunny in your life who could use an Easter basket?

The answer is yes, always yes! Since Easter celebrations are around the corner, it’s time to start crafting the ultimate Easter basket. Whether your loved ones live close or across the country, sending Easter baskets to friends and family is an egg-cellent way to keep the festive spirit alive. And for those wondering, you’re never too old to give or receive an Easter treat!

With extra time at home to curate the perfect Easter basket, try to up your basket game by including products like TRUFF hot sauce or a celeb-loved face mask. And for the record: Easter baskets don’t have to include candy or egg-themed items. Just see the product picks we’ve rounded up below.