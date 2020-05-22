Twenty-three of the 26 concerts scheduled for the rest of this year at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater – and the national tours they were part of – have been discreetly canceled or postponed in the past 48 hours due to the coronavirus.

The list of shows now canceled at the Chula Vista venue, which seats nearly 20,000 people, the largest outdoor concert venue in San Diego County, includes those by Santana, Incubus, Sammy Hagar, Foreigner, and The Black Keys .

A total of 14 concerts from the 2020 season were canceled at the 22-year-old amphitheater, while nine were postponed, representing a huge blow to San Diego’s lineup of spring, summer and fall concerts.

As of Wednesday afternoon, only concerts at the Kiss Amphitheater, Luke Bryan and the Doobie Brothers remain on the show. It’s likely only a matter of time before these too are delayed until next year, along with the tours of those three artists.

No formal announcement has yet been made by Live Nation, which owns and operates the sprawling amphitheater. But in response to a Wednesday afternoon email consultation from the Union-Tribune, a company representative in San Diego confirmed that most of the amphitheater season fell during “the last 48 hours.”

The speed with which those concerts have evaporated is underscored on the venue’s website, which continues to sell tickets to The Black Crowes concert on September 18, despite the band’s reunion tour for 2020 being postponed on Wednesday morning. Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell tour concert on July 29 was postponed in February, after it was announced that the veteran heavy metal singer suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Tickets for canceled concerts in the amphitheater will be refunded at the point of sale. Tickets for deferred concerts will be refunded if a new date is not announced within 60 days. After a new date is announced, fans will have 30 days from that time to request a refund.

North Island Credit Union Amphitheater updated schedule

May 17: Brad Paisley canceled

May 24: Journey, The Pretender, canceled

May 23: Lady Antebellum canceled

May 31: Daryl Hall & John Oates, postponed, new dates to be determined

June 9: Steely Dan, postponed until June 5, 2021

June 19: Santana postponed, new dates to be determined

July 11: Foreigner canceled

July 12: The Black Keys canceled

July 16: Luke Bryan, without news so far

July 29: Ozzy Osbourne canceled

August 6: Sugarland canceled

August 15: Tim McGraw, canceled

September 1: Disturbed, postponed, new dates to be determined

September 5: Rebelution postponed, new dates to be determined

September 17: Doobie Brothers, no news so far

September 18: The Black Crowes postponed, new dates to be determined

September 19: Incubus and 311 canceled

September 19: Jason Aldean postponed, new dates to be determined

September 20: Sammy Hagar, canceled

September 24: Sam Hunt canceled

September 27: Kiss, so far

September 29: Nickelback, canceled

October 2: Rascal Flatts canceled

October 3: Maroon 5 postponed, new dates to be determined

October 7: Backstreet Boys postponed, new dates to be determined

October 23: Zac Brown Band canceled