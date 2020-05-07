The director of the National People’s Institute Natives, Adelfo Regino Montes, reported that, until the May 6 cut, 220 people who speak indigenous languages ​​have tested positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately 45 have lost their lives to the disease throughout the country.

In an interview outside the National Palace, Regino Montes said that Quintana Roo is the entity that carries the highest number of cases in the indigenous population with 47 positives and 14 deaths.

That entity is followed by Tabasco, the President’s homeland Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where the indigenous population is low, but in six municipalities there are 11 positive cases and three deaths from COVID-19.

He commented that as part of the actions in this health emergency, urban centers are being addressed and it is necessary to prepare for when the pandemic reaches rural and indigenous regions.

“We are together with Insabi and other institutions to make a primary care announcement of COVID in indigenous and rural regions, in particular, the Institute is going to issue a specific guide for this particular attention to indigenous and African American peoples, “he said.

