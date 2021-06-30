22 years from the moment that changed the history of San Antonio Spurs by choosing Manu Ginobili

There are decisions that are made in an NBA Management that change the direction and direction of a franchise for its entire history. It is what happened on a day like today, but 22 years ago with the 1999 NBA Draft. And not with a choice at number 1, but with a 57 pick that would become the most famous in history.

There, the San antonio spurs they selected a young Argentine of great quality who would change the history of the Texan franchise: Manu Ginobili. Just two decades later, that player was already a league star with 4 rings under his belt and a legacy alongside Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich that will last forever in the annals of the best basketball league on the planet.