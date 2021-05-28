22-year-old college student wins $ 1 million in vaccine lottery in Ohio



Coronavirus vaccination registry.

Photo: JESÚS EDUARDO CORREA / Courtesy

Abbigail Bugenske, a 22-year-old student, was the first winner of the $ 1 million top prize established by the Ohio State Lottery to promote anti-coronavirus vaccination.

Bugenske, lucky with the “Vax-a-Million” drawing, lives in the quiet little town of Silverton, about 11 miles northeast of Cincinnati. He works for GE Aviation, and recently moved to the area for his job.

It is also a Ohio State University student who is pursuing a master’s degree in Aerospace engineering, after graduating from Michigan State University in August last year, NBC News reported.

In his first statements to the press yesterday, Bugenske said that you have no plans to quit your job current, well he likes it; and furthermoreHe plans to donate at least part of his profits to charities.

He found out his luck because received a personal call from Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday night, shortly before 7:29 pm “I was completely shocked when I got the call. I still can not believe it. It was a crazy night, ”said the young woman.

“Calling someone and telling them you made a million dollars is a great thing.” said the Republican governor with a big smile.

At the moment she was driving from the Cincinnati area to his parents’ home near Cleveland, unaware that the draw was happening. “I screamed enough that my parents thought I was crying and that something was wrong,” he said. “And when I started screaming that I had made a million dollars and was going to be a millionaire, They told me to calm down and make sure it wasn’t a joke before I started freaking out. “

The call was so real that her phone started exploding with notes from friends and friend requests on social media.

Even more interesting is that the young woman the anti-COVID-19 dose was given long before the birth of the “Vax-a-Million” program. “I was originally vaccinated just to protect my friends, family and everyone I came in contact with,” he said.

More than 2.7 million adults signed up for the $ 1 million prize. In addition, over 104,000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 participated in the first draw for the university scholarship, which includes tuition, room and board, and books. Joseph Costello, a 14-year-old from Englewood, won the first lottery for a full scholarship.

Four winners over $ 1 million and college scholarships will be announced every Wednesday for the next four weeks. The “Vax-a-Million” program was announced by the Ohio Governor on May 12 to increase lagging vaccination rates in the state.

On New York, both the city and the state They have also established several attractions to stimulate vaccination among adults and youth, including tickets to shows, food stamps, and raffles for money and college scholarships.