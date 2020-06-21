Lower supplies of medicine that helps against covid-19 0:47

. – As states lift more restrictions and more Americans go out to socialize or protest, almost half of the states in the United States are seeing higher rates of new cases of coronavirus.

But the situation would have been much worse if the states had not closed, according to a new study.

More than 1.9 million Americans have been infected, and more than 110,000 have died of covid-19 in just over four months, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Across the country, 22 states are seeing upward trends in coronavirus cases. About 20 states have seen declines in the past few days, and eight more states remain stable.

One of the states with the largest peaks in new cases is Florida. The number of new infections reported each day has increased an average of about 46% over the past week, just as most of the state entered a second phase of reopening.

And there is global evidence that the coronavirus pandemic is not close to ending.

Sunday marked the day with more new cases of covid-19 reported to the World Health Organization in a single day during this pandemic, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported, the most in a single day so far,” Tedros said Monday. “Almost 75% of yesterday’s cases come from 10 countries, mainly in America and South Asia.”

The confinement and closing of schools have helped

Nearly 60 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. are likely to have been prevented as of early April, thanks to emergency decrees, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley said.

“The findings come as leaders around the world struggle to balance the huge and highly visible economic costs of emergency health measures with their public health benefits, which are difficult to see,” said UC Berkeley.

Those emergency decrees included closing businesses and schools, travel restrictions, and confinement orders.

“The study did not calculate how many lives the policies could have saved because, with so many infections, death rates would be much higher than anything observed to date,” said UC Berkeley.

Concern Grows Over Spread Of Covid-19 In Protests

As protesters flood the streets to demand an end to systemic racism and police brutality, health officials emphasize the need to take precautions.

This coronavirus is spread by speaking or even breathing. Carriers of the virus can be contagious even if they have no symptoms.

So doctors say it is extremely important to wear a mask and try to keep as much distance from others as possible.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Sunday that they were closely following the protests.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said earlier this month that protesters should be screened for the virus.

“I think there is a chance, unfortunately, that this is a planting event,” especially in metropolitan areas where there has been significant transmission, Redfield said.

More interior states are being hit hard

While large coastal cities were hit hard at the start of the pandemic, the past few weeks have seen a broader expansion in the interior states, including Arkansas, Texas, and Arizona.

In Utah, Rep. Suzanne Harrison called a recent increase in cases “very concerning (and) close to exponential.”

“Today’s positive test rate of 18.5% is double yesterday (9.4%),” he tweeted, over the weekend.

On Friday, Utah health officials said they were “very concerned” about the increase in new cases over the past week.

The state has registered more than 12,000 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“When you’re away from home, avoid close contact with others and wear a face mask when other social distancing measures are not feasible,” the Utah Department of Health tweeted.

Several universities have also reported new cases within their athletic programs, including Arkansas State University, Auburn University, and Oklahoma State University.

Important medication could run out

The US government’s current supply of remdesivir, the only drug known to work against coronavirus, will run out by the end of the month, said Dr. Robert Kadlec, an official with the US Department of Health and Human Services. United.

The last shipment of the drug by the Government will be released the week of June 29. Gilead Sciences, the company that makes the drug, is preparing to produce more, but it is unclear how much will be available this summer.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency remdesivir last month. The drug, an intravenous antiviral studied to treat Ebola, is now used in hospitalized patients with covid-19. A study has shown that it helps to reduce the length of hospitalizations.

The government has been working to assist Gilead “with some of the challenges in its supply chain in terms of raw materials and to speed up the process,” said Kadlec.

But “whatever the supply, there may not be enough for everyone who needs it.”

