22 titles in 16 years, this is Sergio Ramos’ record at Real Madrid

The hero of the “Tenth” leaves Champions League after a marriage that lasted up to 16 years of many joys. Captain Sergio Ramos will abandon the Viking ship of the Real Madrid this Thursday in an act that the club will carry out in the Valdebebas Sports City.

“Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez. Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a press conference, ”the club reported.

To put in context what Ramos achieved at Real Madrid, he was there for 16 seasons from 2005-06 and in 11 of those seasons he held a place on the FIFA Dream Team at the end of the year.

His last years were the worst of all with the white jersey, he played 15 games in La Liga, scored two goals and received three yellows. And in the midst of how complicated the year was, he did not reach an agreement with Florentino Pérez to continue wearing white.

Won locally:

5 Spanish leagues,

2 King’s Cups

4 Spanish Super Cups

In the international context:

4 Champions League

3 UEFA Super Cup

4 FIFA Club World Cup

There are 22 titles, he played 671 games and scored 101 goals. Many of those goals will be remembered forever, especially the header against Atlético Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final. That goal changed the contemporary history of the Merengue club.