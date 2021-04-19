22 Sustainable Beauty Brands to Support on Earth Day (and Every Day)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E !.

Happy Earth Month!

Although we should treat every month like Earth Month, it’s never too late to start implementing sustainable practices in your daily routine that will help protect Mother Earth. And one of the easiest ways to be more eco-conscious is to support sustainable beauty brands that are carefully sourcing their ingredients, reducing waste and energy, and using recyclable materials and packaging.

From award-winning vegan skincare to waste-free hair products and biodegradable serums, we’ve rounded up our favorite brands that are transforming the beauty industry one less plastic bottle and synthetic ingredient at a time.

See below for our guide to sustainable beauty!