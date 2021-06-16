22 Sexy and Flirty Memes to Send Your Boyfriend or Girlfriend

If the thought of flirting with someone gives you a major stomachache, remember that there are plenty of creative ways to do it. You can text, exchange GIFs, send a sexy Snapchat, and / or drop an emoji to spice up any conversation.

But if you’re looking for a way to flirt without saying a word, memes are the perfect way to go. The reason: If a picture’s worth a thousand words, a meme is worth a million.

You see, memes are perfect because they’re a great combination of flirty and funny. If you’re ever too nervous to tell someone how you really feel, you can just send them a meme and let it do the talking. Plus, they’re much more casual than sending a paragraph-long text.

That said though, sending memes is an art form, and you do have one major rule: Make sure the meme you’re sending is appropriate for the relationship you have with the recipient. By all means, shoot your shot, but should you be sending a super sexual meme to someone you don’t really know that well? Probably not.

So if you need a little guidance, here are 25 flirty memes you can send to the special person in your life. You are welcome!

1. When you like them so much you can’t take it.

2. When you’re a lil drunk and ready to send the “Wyd?” text.

3. When you’ve already hooked up and can’t wait to spend more time with them.

4. When you want to show them you can be sexy but in, like, a totally adorable way.

5. When you want to make it clear that you’d respectfully like this person to sit on your face.

6. When you’re feeling wholesome as hell and totally in love.

7. When you know how to appeal to their interests.

8. When you need your situationship to know you can’t stop thinking about them.

9. When you’re quite literally obsessed with their company.

10. Do I even have to explain this one?

11. When they haven’t given you enough attention for the day.

12. When your love language is physical touch.

13. When they just uploaded a super sexy thirst trap on Insta.

14. When you are really in your feels about missing them.

15. When you’re feeling overwhelmed with how? much? you? like? them?

16. When you want them to know what you look like when you get a text back from them.

17. When you want to show them that you + them = happiness.

18. When they’re so sweet, they deserve a cake.

19. When they get your heart pounding.

20. When you need puppies to get the point across.

21. When you want to reiterate that you’re very, very sexually compatible.

22. When they’re your best view.

Syeda Khaula Saad Syeda is a writer for Cosmopolitan who likes to analyze and improve the way we look at sex as a way to topple the patriarchy.

