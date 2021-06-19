22 people die in accident this weekend, the worst data in two years

Provisional data from the DGT

F. CHERRY

Madrid

Updated on Monday, June 14, 2021 – 14:40

Among the victims, there were eight motorists and one pedestrian. This accident rate was not recorded from the weekend of March 22 to 24, 2019.

32 deaths in Easter, the highest data since 2016

Things are getting bad for this summer in which, without restrictions on national movements and with many opting to spend their vacations without leaving the country, a large number of trips by car are planned. Bad because, since the end of March 2019, a weekend with so many deaths in road accidents has not been known: 22, according to provisional data from the DGT. So far in 2021, so far the most tragic figure in a weekend had been that of 14 people who died.

Between Friday afternoon and Sunday midnight, there were 22 accidents, with as many deaths. From them, nine were vulnerable (eight motorists and one pedestrian). Seventeen accidents occurred in 17 on conventional roads and the rest, on motorways or motorways. There were 10 collisions, seven exits from the road and 1 hit by a pedestrian.

In the annual accumulated until June 13, they have been accounted for 404 deceased. As of June 10, 380 people had died compared to 308 the previous year (+ 23%) and 452 in 2019 (-16%). So far this month, 61 people have lost their lives on the highway.

By disclosing this data, Traffic has announced that, together with the Civil Guard, they are studying “in depth” the accidents of the last weekends to adopt measures that help reduce the accident rate, at a time like mid-June, when the design of this summer’s special traffic operation is being finalized.

Bikers in the spotlight

Weeks ago, they already focused on motorcycle accidents. As of the end of May, 51 motorcycle riders had been killed on weekends alone. Yesterday Sunday was precisely the National Motorcycle Day, and it was involved in demonstrations throughout the country that an association of users had called against Traffic. Other motorcyclists’ entities, on the other hand, considered it inappropriate. According to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the number of deaths until yesterday was 104 people, more than a quarter of the total.

In any case, it is not the first data that warns of a probable upturn in claims. With total security compared to 2020, conditioned by the pandemic. But it may also be compared to the 2019 figures. In fact, last Easter was the most tragic since 2016, with 32 deaths despite the fact that mobility restrictions were still in force.

