22 of the smallest towns in the United States

Small towns in America have their own charm, often offering the best regional food, unique activities, unspoiled nature, and a simpler way of life. In this great and immense nation, countless small towns, where the population is between a handful of people (if that is the case) and perhaps a few hundred or more, according to the latest census data and recent estimates, have much to offer in what Regarding its fascinating history and information.

Gorham, New Hampshire

Population: 2,607

Once a railroad town with a locomotive yard, Gorham is now known for Moose Brook State Park, a picturesque spot where its namesake animals can be seen grazing. Popular for camping and fishing in the summer and skiing in the winter, Gorham, with its sprawling Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center located at the base of Mount Washington, draws year-round outdoor enthusiasts. It also features the recently renovated Medallion Opera House, which seats 224 people and hosts local talent and community shows.

Hancock, New Hampshire

Population: 1,654

Established in 1779, Hancock is named after its most famous businessman and the first signer of the Declaration of Independence, John Hancock. A fascinating historical community in the Monadnock region, almost all buildings on Main Street in downtown Hancock are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Hancock Inn, built in 1789, is the oldest inn in New Hampshire and one of the oldest in New England, and it also has a fascinating history.

Craftsbury, Vermont

Population: 1,180

Craftsbury is a postcard-worthy town located in northeast Vermont, a place of white fences and family farms nestled amid rolling hills. The region has been described by TripAdvisor as one of Vermont’s best-kept secrets, thanks to the people, the food, and the refreshing lifestyle. In the spring, extraction of maple syrup is a popular activity. There’s plenty to do for adventure enthusiasts in the area for the rest of the year, as evidenced by the area’s Craftsbury Outdoor Center.

McCloud, California

Population: 1,101

Home to McCloud Falls, and its three spectacular levels along the McCloud River, McCloud is a great place for summer swimming and trout fishing in the nearby Sacramento and Klamath rivers. Climbers and hikers flock to town on the route to Mount Shasta, Castle Crags, or Trinity Alps, all of which are in the area. Its entire urban core – 130 acres and 17 buildings dating from 1896 to 1963 – is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Red Cloud, Nebraska

Population: 932

Located in a region that was once used as hunting ground by the Pawnees, Red Cloud has since become a fascinating place for literary fans thanks to one of its most famous former residents, writer Willa Cather. In 1884, Cather moved to Red Cloud and the community became an inspiration for her novels. Today, several of the 19th century buildings described in Cather’s books are part of the Willa Cather Historic District, the largest district dedicated to a writer.

Talkeetna, Alaska

Population: 876

Located at the convergence of three glacial rivers, Talkeetna has always been a popular place for outdoor excursions. Historically, it has been a mining town and a commercial point, in addition the gold rush of the early twentieth century turned it into a steam ship station. Popular activities include zip lining and fishing, or just walking along the shoreline and taking in the mighty Susitna River. On clear days you can see the Alaska Range and Denali in the distance. Downtown Talkeetna is also home to quaint shops, local breweries and restaurants.

Plains, Georgia

Population: 721

The Plains rural farming community is famous for being the birthplace of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States. Today, it is home to the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site, which includes the former Plains High School, Carter’s 1976 presidential headquarters, and his childhood farm. The Plains Historic Inn has seven period suites built by President Carter and others, all of which are authentically furnished to represent each decade from the 1920s to the 1980s.

Atlanta, Indiana

Population: 748

There are several highlights in Atlanta. One is Mr. Muffin’s Trains, a store that has a massive display of O Gauge model trains which are sure to make any train lover drool. The other is Lisa’s Pie Shop attracting residents from all over Indiana thanks to their award-winning creations, including ‘cakes in a jar’ as well as fresh breads, quiches, and cookies. Every year in the fall, this small town hosts the New Earth Festival, an event that brings together some 600 artisans and more than 100,000 visitors.

Cloudcroft, New Mexico

Population: 698

A town within the Lincoln National Forest, Cloudcroft’s 8,600-foot height above sea level, makes for mild summers, drawing visitors from West Texas and New Mexico. Cloudcroft’s history dates back to around the 1890s. Today, popular activities include golf, tennis, hiking, biking, skiing, horseback riding, and fishing. The area is also known for Mescalero Apache history at the Sacramento Mountain Museum and Pioneer Village.

Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee

Population: 650

About 25 minutes south of Nashville is Leiper’s Fork, a thriving artist community. The modern town is made up of about 12 properties including restaurants, gift shops, antique shops, and several high-end art galleries. Leiper’s Fork also hosts numerous music festivals and events every year and even a model airplane competition. He is also known for wacky events like movies under the stars at Leiper’s Fork Lawnchair Theater.

Sugar Hill, New Hampshire

Population: 577

Established in 1962, Sugar Hill is named for the large sugar maples forests that lie within the community boundaries. A 17-square-mile paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, Sugar Hill provides its residents with clean air and breathtaking views of the white and green mountains from the top of Sunset Hill Ridge. History buffs can stop by the Sugar Hill Historical Museum and in the spring the community fills with wildflowers.

Helen, Georgia

Population: 550

Once a logging town, Helen reinvented herself as a replica of a Bavarian alpine town, when the industry experienced a decline. Located in the Appalachian Mountains, the community is now known for its charming Bavarian-style buildings and vineyards. Nearby Unicoi State Park is home to a lake and campsites. Helen is also home to the Habersham Vineyard, which has been producing award-winning wines since 1983 and is one of the state’s oldest and largest vineyards.

Makanda, Illinois

Population: 536

A town named for Makanda, a local Indian chief, this small community hosts a variety of festivals throughout the year. The Makanda Springfest is a two-day annual event featuring local artists and live music, while the Makanda Vulture Fest, held in October, celebrates the migration of the American Black Vulture and the American Vulture head to the region. The town is full of artists and entrepreneurs, many unique shops and businesses along its promenade.

Bell Buckle, Tennessee

Population: 541

Registered in the National Register of Historic Places, Bell Buckle traces its origins back to 1852. Now a thriving art community, it has rows of unique shops and restaurants, in addition to being home to many area festivals. Special venues include The Bell Buckle Cafe, which has become a hub for musical talent from across Tennessee. The town is surrounded by farms, hills, and horse ranches.

Marshall, California

Population: 400

Named after the Marshalls, four brothers who established a dairy industry in the area in the 1850s, the small town later became a stop on the North Pacific Coast Railroad. Located on the pristine Tomales Bay, along a quiet stretch of California Highway 1, an hour north of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marshall is a paradise for oyster lovers. Hog Island Oyster Company serves (or ships) world famous fresh, hand-raised, raw, and roasted sustainable oysters, and The Marshall Store, another legendary oyster spot, serves locally-raised food. When you’re not sipping oysters, Tomales Bay offers midnight bioluminescence and kayak tours.

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Population: 291

Home to 19th century buildings, a Civil War museum, and John Brown Fort (a key site in an 1859 abolitionist raid), Harpers Ferry is also where the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers meet. The Appalachian Trail Visitor Center is another major attraction that includes educational exhibits. In the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park there are live history demonstrations and workshops throughout the year focused on 19th century trades such as blacksmithing and tin manufacturing.

Zoar Village, Ohio

Population: 169

Founded in the early 1800s by a group of German religious dissidents who wanted to create a utopian community, Zoar flourished for more than 80 years, making it one of the most successful settlements in the history of this country. Today, it still exudes a historic vibe, with museums, ancient American architecture, and a quaint town. Museums display objects detailing Zoar’s evolution from a 1817 communal settlement for German separatists to a major stop along the Ohio and Erie Canal in the mid 1800s.

Balltown, Iowa

Population: 69

Balltown is home to Iowa’s oldest restaurant, Breitbach’s Country Dining, which has been managed by the Breitbach family since 1852, and continues to be the heart of this small community. Diners enjoy the famous fried chicken and homemade cakes. Appeared in the documentary « Spinning Plates », the restaurant received the James Beard Foundation America’s Classic Award. Balltown is also to the south for breathtaking views of the Mississippi River Valley that stretches up into the foothills of southwestern Wisconsin.

Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania

Population: 57

Every spring and summer, Ohiopyle becomes a mecca for outdoor adventurers with activities like fly fishing, rafting, and hiking on the Laurel Highlands Trail. Located within Ohiopyle State Park and along the Allegheny Great Passage, the town also has a network of trails for biking and walking through the Allegheny region of the Appalachian Mountains.

The Forks, Maine

Population: 32

Located at the confluence of the Dead and Kennebec rivers, The Forks is popular with rafting enthusiasts in Maine. Numerous companies within the town also organize guided tours in ATVs and mountain bike, mountaineering and snowshoe excursions. In autumn, the area is known as the paradise of autumn leaves and in winter, it is an ideal place for snowmobiles.

Dorset, Minnesota

Population: 22

With four restaurants for its 22 residents – more restaurants per capita than any other location in the US – The small town of Dorset called itself the « Restaurant Capital of the World ». The town, which is 6 miles northeast of Park Rapids, also has the Heartland State Trail, a 49-mile multipurpose trail that runs from Park Rapids to Cass Lake.

Monowi, Nebraska

Population: one

No list of small towns would be complete without at least mentioning Monowi. Established in 1902 when the railroad spread to the area, it is the only incorporated town in the country with a population of one. Elsie Eiler, the only resident, is paid to serve as the town’s mayor, secretary, treasurer, librarian, and bartender at a local bar called —How else could it be? – Elsie’s Tavern.

