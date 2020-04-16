The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the United States economy since the outbreak of the new coronavirus forced an additional 5.2 million people to seek federal unemployment aid last week, the government reported Thursday.

AP –

U.S.- With the new figure, about 22 million people have requested the unemployment benefit in the last month — by far the worst streak of job loss in U.S of which there is a record.

In total, approximately 12 million people currently receive checks for unemployment, almost equaling the peak reached in January 2010, shortly after the period of the Great Recession officially ended.

All businesses deemed nonessential have been closed in almost every state, while the economy has practically collapsed. The widespread loss of jobs has altered the vast majority of economic branches.

Some economists predict that the unemployment it could even reach 20% in April, which would represent the highest rate since the Great Depression of the 1930s. In comparison, the unemployment Nationwide it never exceeded 10% during the Great Recession of 2008.

Layoffs in different sectors

The layoffs they go beyond service delivery branches such as hotels, bars and restaurants, which absorbed the initial impact of the job cuts, as they include jobs for white-collar workers, including programmers, construction workers and sales personnel.

Collectively, the reduction in jobs could generate a unemployment epic in scale. Up to 50 million jobs are exposed to COVID-19 pandemic-related layoffs, according to economists – about a third of all jobs in the United States. That figure is based on a calculation of jobs that federal and state governments consider nonessential and cannot be done from home.

All such workers are unlikely to be fired or to apply for help for unemployment, but indicates the extraordinary magnitude of unemployment which could result from the spread of the disease.

“This crisis combines the scale of a national economic recession with the pace of a natural disaster,” said Daniel Zhao, an economist at Glassdoor. “And that is unprecedented in American economic history.”

Initial UI claims last wk fell to 5.2M, still near record levels In the last 4 wks, 22M have filed for UI. Since the GR ended, 21.5M jobs were added. In the last 4 wks, enough ppl have filed UI claims to wipe out the gains from the decade long recovery.#joblessclaims

one/ – Daniel Zhao (@DanielBZhao) April 16, 2020

Some law firms have also been forced to downsize. Fern Weinbaum, 68, worked as a secretary at a law firm in Manhattan, and was fired in March. You have not received the insurance money for unemployment, which she has to help her pay her monthly rent of $ 1,100.

“I am very anxious, I need the money,” she said. “It’s very frustrating”.



In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms that go away in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.