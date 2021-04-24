$ 22 million in cryptocurrencies seized from exchange users in South Korea

Key facts:

The evaders held bitcoin, ether, and other crypto assets on three exchanges.

Authorities continue to try to identify 890 tax evaders.

The tax collection department of the city of Seoul, capital of South Korea, seized bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from 676 people, out of a total of 1,566 who are investigated for tax evasion.

According to a local media, the authorities obtained USD 22 million in the operation, distributed in three Korean exchanges.

Bitcoin was the preferred cryptoasset of tax evaders, represented in a 19% of the seized; followed by DragonVein and Ripple with 16%; Ethereum ether by 10%; and Stellar with 9%. The rest was in other cryptocurrencies.

The authorities continue with the investigation, since there are still 890 people who have not been identified. It should be remembered that any exchange that has KYC processes (know your client), will have the identity of its users and will be obliged to give it to the State.

The cryptocurrencies could only be confiscated because the exchange houses were held by private keys. If users had withdrawn the cryptocurrencies to personal wallets, the authorities would have had greater difficulties accessing the funds.

Evaders wait for the rise of cryptocurrencies

Through a statement, the Seoul government indicated that, in many cases, taxpayers who have debts with the city, ask that their cryptocurrencies not be soldsince they will “pay their taxes.”

This is because defaulting citizens expect the value of their cryptocurrencies to rise further to pay the taxes owed with those earnings and release the seized.

At the beginning of April, in global markets, bitcoin was selling at prices reaching $ 58,000. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the cryptocurrency was worth USD 66,000.

The difference in prices that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have in the markets in the Asian nation, with respect to exchanges in other parts of the world, is called the Kimchi Effect.

More income tax on digital assets by 2022

According to a publication of the Korea Herald, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of that country reported in February that investors who earn more than USD 2,260 in the cryptocurrency market they will face a 20% tax from next year.

In the same way, inheritances and donations of cryptocurrencies will be taxed.

South Korea against cryptocurrency privacy

The South Korean government does not reject the use of cryptocurrencies, but it is willing to control them.

At the end of 2020, Zcash, Monero and Dash users were affected, as the South Korean Financial Services Commission decided to ban privacy-focused cryptocurrencies as they pose a high risk of money laundering, as reported by CriptoNoticias.