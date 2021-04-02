22 Cute Nap Dresses to Shop in 2021— Best Nap Dresses

Hill House Home

The winter season is finally coming to a close, and I for one am ready to swap my heavy coat, sweaters, and sweatpants in exchange for sandals and sunglasses. And because the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing (ie, masking up and staying away from crowds are still recommended), what better way to follow the guidelines than by continuing to cozy up at home? Enter the nap dress: a light and breezy silhouette that can be worn throughout the day AND in bed for a quick nap or a deeper sleep. Officially, the term “nap dress” was coined by Hill House Home, thanks to their cute yet super soft smocked dresses you can wear in or out of bed; plus, they resemble those pretty nightgowns we all adored in Bridgerton.

Whether you’re looking for a dress to wear as pajamas or simply want one that’s simply nightgown-esque, we rounded up 22 nap dresses for you. There is some overlap with the “house dress” and the cottagecore trends, but essentially, like the name suggests, a comfortable sleep is the No. 1 priority of wearing this specific style, and the fact that it’s stylish to wear out is just a nice bonus! So if you’re looking for a dreamy frock this spring that also serves as practical loungewear, keep scrolling for some of the best nap dresses out there.

one

This Blue Nap Dress

The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home hillhousehome.com

$ 125.00

Naturally, we have to pay respect to the brand behind the original “nap dress.” Hill House made everyone’s heads turn with this adorable yet soft blue style, and it’s one of the brand’s most coveted items.

two

This ruffled dress

Striped Linen Dress Miessial amazon.com

$ 32.99

For a more budget-friendly option, this striped linen dress is comfy enough to take a quick nap in, but fashionable enough to run errands. The ruffled sleeves are a flirty alternative to the more traditional puff shoulders.

3

this embroidered dress

The 1 for U Nightgown Cotton Sleeveless The 1 for U amazon.com

$ 44.99

Look at those tiny embroidered flowers across the neckline! For a breezy and more Victorian-era look, a gown like this will easily become your new favorite spring 2021 loungewear.

4

this peplum dress

Mini Smock Dress with Pep Hem

Opt for a more playful vibe with this green floral dress featuring a peplum hem. When you’re not resting, simply wear it with white tennis shoes to venture outside.

5

This Printed Dress

Postcard from Paris Sage Floral Print Puff Sleeve Mini Dress

Fun and flirty, here is a mini dress that should be a staple item in everyone’s wardrobe! Loving the sweetheart neckline and the loose fit throughout. Yes, it does have a zipper, so it’s prob not the most comfortable for sleeping in, but a quick cat nap is def doable in this.

6

this striped dress

Yael Dress Blue Diarrablu diarrablu.com

$ 195.00

You’ll have the sweetest dreams in this blue-and-white striped number. The wrap silhouette makes the waist adjustable and when you wake up, you’ll be ready for any kind of activity.

7

this floral dress

The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home hillhousehome.com

$ 125.00

Continuing with the blue-and-white tones, here is another classic from Hill House that’s captured our hearts. The floral details are so elegant, and the 100 percent cotton fabric will be comfortable if you happen to doze off.

8

This Maroon dress

Square Neck Maxi With Full Sleeve Eloquii eloquii.com

$ 129.95

While this silhouette and hue makes it look dressy, this baby is all cotton; plus, you can opt to take the belt off and make it less cinched if you ever need to catch some Z’s.

9

This Floor-Length dress

Yas Dress

How gorgeous is this pink floor-length beauty? One look at this number and you can imagine napping in a field of flowers on some remote mountaintop while wearing it. Yes, please.

10

this square-neck dress

Seersucker Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress

If the traditional white nap dress doesn’t match your all-black wardrobe, feast your eyes on this dark puff-sleeve midi dress. When out of your house, throw on some Dr. Martens to add a little edge to a typically soft look.

eleven

This Baby Blue Dress

Carmine Floral-Print Crepe Midi Wrap Dress Faithfull The Brand modaoperandi.com

$ 200.00

This blue wrap dress is giving me modern Belle from Beauty and the Beast vibes, right? While it’s not technically made for napping, you’d look downright princess-like resting in this design.

12

this Button-Down Dress

Bubble-Sleeve Button-Front Midi Dress in Adorable Ditsy Madewell madewell.com

$ 118.00

Who doesn’t love a good floral dress for spring? (Okay, maybe Miranda Priestly, but I digress.) Throw on a denim jacket and some white loafers to create an effortless Sunday morning look.

13

this statement sleeve dress

Opera Off-the-Shoulder Lace-Trimmed Linen Midi Dress Sleeper net-a-porter.com

$ 320.00

This off-the-shoulder gown with tight-fitting sleeve looks worthy enough to be in Pride and Prejudice. This linen dress is what summers-by-the-lake-house dreams are made of. Keep it simple with some mini gold hoops or a simple long necklace when you’re up from your nap.

14

This Long-Sleeve Dress

Butterfly Mini Dress

Not all nap dresses have to be long! Make it modern by opting for a little color and a shorter hem, like this floral dress from Lacausa.

fifteen

this airy white dress

Chemise Nightdress Salter House salter.house

$ 68.00

Picture yourself reading by candlelight with a blanket in a cute cottage wearing this chemise nightdress. Sounds absolutely heavenly if you ask me.

16

This mini dress

Printed Organic Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress GANNI net-a-porter.com

$ 285.00

Sometimes all you want is a flouncy dress without a constricting waistline. This design does have a high neck, but you can always loosen those couple of buttons to make things more breathable.

17

this embroidered dress

Peach Linen Green Embroidery V Neck Midi Dress FANM MON fanmmon.com

$ 279.00

A lightweight linen midi is ideal as we head into warmer months, and this pink one has detailed green floral embroidery that makes it pop.

18

this roomy dress

The Theo Dress Christy Dawn christydawn.com

$ 208.00

A breezy block-printed dress will be the most comfortable thing in your closet … perhaps even more so than your go-to pajamas.

19

this ruffled dress

Tiered Midi Dress in Khaki

The simple design and shape makes it easy to dress up, yet the stretch jersey fabric will feel like a blanket.

twenty

this off-the-shoulder Dress

Phi Phi Dress

Mie took the nap dress and have it an extra flair with this Phi Phi dress. How about these double-puff sleeves ?! The way this linen dress floats down to the floor can only be described as angelic. * Adds to cart. *

twenty-one

This textured Dress

Adelina Dress

Not going to lie, this wrap dress makes a strong case for itself with the sweetheart neckline and belted waist. Accessorize with a chic straw hat and nude heels post mid-afternoon nap.

22

This high-neck Dress

Hattie Smocked Cotton-Ramie Mini Dress Sea modaoperandi.com

$ 365.00

Oh sweet salmon-hued sundress! You already know you’ll be wearing this baby around the house, but it’s just too pretty not to don it for a trip outside.

