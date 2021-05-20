22 Cute Beach Outfits To Show off This Summer 2021

courtesy

What do you wear to the beach? Many might opt ​​for a classic cover-up (which we LOVE), but we’re here to bring to your attention a couple of alternative options that will widen your beach-outfit perspective. There are shorts, shirts, dresses, sarongs, jumpsuits, and more! I mean, if you think about it, beachwear is one of the most versatile categories in fashion. You can completely cover up your swimsuit, or incorporate it as part of your outfit. But make sure to use plenty of SPF as your skin is probs extra sun-sensitive from staying indoors more than usual over the past year. The end of the pandemic is somewhat in sight (just over the ocean’s horizon, if we’re keeping with the beach theme), so it’s time to pack your bags, slip into your favorite summer sandals, and swim in those waves — all while following the CDC protocols to stay safe, of course.

You’ve prob got your bikinis selected, and need something cute to throw on while you walk from car to beach to boardwalk to oceanfront restaurant. Here, 22 cute beach outfits so you can look cute, feel breezy, and soak up all the summer vibes.

this smocked midi

Angel in Disguise Maxi Dress

Lost + Wander amazon.com

Turns out, nap dresses make great summer beach outfits as well. We love the bow-tied shoulder straps on this piece by Lost & Wander. Throw on some comfy and stylish sandals, a straw hat, and you’re good for a full beach day.

This Sheer Floor-Length Cover-up

Monet Coverup Clem clemswimwear.com

$ 340.00

Shimmer and sheer, this iridescent metallic floor-length robe is unlike your standard cover-up. This will get you noticed from a mile away, and we stan a statement piece!

this Minty Green Wrap Skirt

City Chic Eloquii coedition.com

$ 25.00

The white tank top along with the leg slit of the skirt will help keep you cool on a hot summer day. I am also very here for the color, appropriately named eucalyptus, of these bottoms. Elevate the outfit with some white kitten-heeled sandals and it’s * chefs kiss. *

this stylish Cover-up

I’m Not Your Average Cover-Up Dress Icon Swim iconswim.com

$ 38.00

The “I’m-not-your-average-cover-up-dress” is exactly as titled. This one has cutouts on both sides of your hips and fastens with ties. The remainder of the skirt effortlessly falls down around your legs, making every stride look elegant as hell.

This Shorts-over-swimsuit Look

Field Cargo Shorts rag & bone amazon.com

$ 195.00

FYI: A one-piece can easily double as a bodysuit! And if you throw over some cute belted shorts, you’ve got yourself a perfectly beach-appropriate outfit.

This Halter-Top Dress

Antibes Oat Milk Rielli riellibrand.com

$ 110.00

Slip this beige dress over your swimwear as you stroll from beachside to boardwalk. The halter top detail brings back some fond ’90s memories, and it’ll look gorgeous with big ol’ hoops.

This Olive Green Set

Lulu Tie-Detailed Gathered Cotton-poplin Top ULLA JOHNSON net-a-porter.com

$ 195.00

Set up your picnic and your beach umbrella, ladies. You in this outfit are ready to lounge by the ocean and sip mango smoothies. Throw on any of these shades as you watch the waves come and go.

this striped number

Light Dress Mara Hoffman 11honore.com

$ 295.00

A striped design with a belted waist looks beachy and can be worn as a cover-up or a dress on its own with some slides and statement earrings.

The Ideal Summer Black Dress

Calista Smocked Maxi Dress Ramy Brook amazon.com

$ 295.00

Some of us have all-black wardrobes, and that simply won’t change just because the season did. A dress with a thigh-high slit will keep you from overheating under the unforgiving sun; plus, the strapless neckline will save you from any unwanted tan lines!

this swirl printed sarong

Paraiso Satin Wrap Sarong Frankies Bikinis frankiesbikinis.com

$ 90.00

A matching sarong with your ‘kini makes a great summer look if you’re kicking it by the sea (or even by a kiddie pool, no judgment).

This Ivory Silky Set

the Kali Top l’Academie revolve.com

$ 112.00

An all-white ‘fit is a classic summer beach vibe! The buttons on the slip skirt add a little flirty detail to an already stunning outfit. Just imagine all those gorge IG sunset pics you could take wearing this.

This Tropical skirt and suit

Mia Cover Up, Tropical Sands L * Space amazon.com

$ 114.00

I love, scratch that, * adore * how this cover-up skirt hugs the waist and wraps in the front. Get the whole matching look from L * Space and be the envy of all beach-goers.

this matching dyed set

Wrap Crop Top & Wide Leg Pant Set Rebdolls rebdolls.com

$ 45.00

A bandeau top with a tie front and matching high-waisted pants will catch everyone’s eyes on the beach boardwalk. Pair it with block heels or sandals and bold earrings to complete the look.

This Criss-Cross Back Dress

The Vestry Dress Inamorata inamoratawoman.com

$ 145.00

When it comes to swimwear, in Emrata we trust. The open-back design on this flirty little dress from her brand is just what you need when you can’t escape that hot summer sun.

This Flowy Sage green Dress

Confidence Check Sage Green Satin Tie-Back Maxi Dress

Consider me a big fan of this sage green dress! This piece would be a great option for anyone looking to own a piece that transforms from a day outfit into an evening look after simply swapping your shoes.

These Wide-Leg Pants

Kyra Print Wide-Leg Trousers B Fyne saksfifthavenue.com

$ 150.00

With wide-leg pants at the beach, the sand can’t get stuck on your calves, the breeze feels nice, and you just look super chic. Wear these bright contrasting colors in front of the blue ocean backdrop to truly stand out.

This Linen tee and shorts

Cami Linen Tee

A matching tee, shorts, bikini, AND headband? Yes, please. All that’s left is an iced matcha latte (or a margarita) to complete the look. This linen outfit will keep you cool and your shoulders protected from the sun’s rays.

this crochet dress

Demi Knit Dress cult gaia saksfifthavenue.com

$ 398.00

This knitted slip dress will cover your swimsuit just enough, but still show glimpses of your bikini through the fabric. Besides, when you spend a decent buck on your swimwear, why would you want to hide it?

This bold dress

Reni Dress Andrea Iyamah andreaiyamah.com

$ 225.00

Highly recommend wearing the Reni dress (yes, this is a dress, not a two-piece!) To a lovely evening of drinks by the ocean. The bright orange color would complement your sun-kissed skin, making you look like the bronzed, golden goddess that you are.

this Floral Pant and Bra Top

Marisol Floral Wide-Leg Sailor Pants

Def take this Jonathan Simkhai matching floral set on your next vacation. Complete the look with a big beach bag, some comfy sandals, and copious amounts of sunscreen on those exposed shoulders.

this leafy dress

Dreaming Of Vacay Green Leaf Print Wrap Mini Dress

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Green is the new black. The leaf print on this summery wrap dress just screams vacation, and it’s ready to be taken out to the beach!

This Rainbow-hued Sarong

Ombre Tassel-Trimmed Sarong PQ saksfifthavenue.com

$ 94.00

A rainbow tassled wrap skirt? Sign. I. UP! Bright and neon colors are v trendy, and you don’t want to miss out on the moment. Whatever color your bikini is, this sarong will match it.

