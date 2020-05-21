May 21, 2020 | 3:44 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported Thursday that 22 countries have called for official bilateral debt relief as part of an initiative backed by the G-20, while another group believes that this may harm their credit rating.

In that sense, the IMF is ready to support an extension of the payments until after the end of 2020 if necessary.

The agency’s spokesman, Gerry Rice, told a conference that more than half of 73 eligible poor nations have expressed interest in the program created to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, and requests are expected to continue to increase.

In April, the G-20 endorsed the debt relief proposal promoted by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass, and a group of private creditors recommended the participation of its members, but the interest has been weak.

The IMF chief said that leaders of some eligible countries had written to her expressing concerns, but did not mention any and said participation was a sovereign decision.

Other countries are reluctant

Georgieva previously noted that some of the poorest countries have been reluctant to debt relief under the same G-20-backed program, due to concerns that could harm their credit ratings and future market access.

The economist said she was not pressuring countries to seek suspension of debt payments from official bilateral creditors, but instead wanted them to have the option of freeing up funds to combat the pandemic.

I would not really urge countries to participate in debt relief initiatives if they believe that it is in their best interest not to participate. We make it possible, and then countries have to assess the pros and cons. For some countries, the concern is that (…) that could impact their credit rating and access to markets,

This program aims to reduce the economic impact of the pandemic on the world’s poorest countries, many of which do not have good health systems and carry high levels of debt. But the terms also limit the debt that countries can raise in the suspension period, which could reduce access to capital markets.

The Paris Club of creditor countries said Monday it has agreed to suspend debt service payments for Mali and the Caribbean island of Dominica, as part of the G-20 debt relief deal, the first two countries to benefit.

