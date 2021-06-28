22 community members of Oaxaca are left for dead to take away their right to land

OAXACA

Officials of the Civil Registry of Oaxaca left more than a thousand community members of Santo Domingo Ixcatlán for dead, including 22 inhabitants who are currently alive, which caused the loss of their rights as individuals and the right to land, denounced Maurilio Santiago Reyes. , President of the Center for Human Rights and Advice to Indigenous Peoples (Cedhapi).

The lawyer and defender explained that a group of people, supposed representatives of the agrarian community of Santo Domingo Ixcatlán, endorsed and imposed by the Agrarian Attorney’s Office (PA), held an assembly on August 12, 2018, when they decided to separate 1,013 community members. of the register.

At that August 2018 assembly, the more than a thousand community members were declared dead and even buried, including the 22 beneficiaries of precautionary measures granted by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), who are still alive. “, Held.

The head of the Civil Registry Legal Unit, Daniel Víctor Merlín Tolentino, received, endorsed and fulfilled the official letter DRC / UJ / 699/2018, regarding the minutes of the meeting.

Immediately afterwards, the RAN also validated the assembly minutes of the supposed representation of communal property of Santo Domingo Ixcatlán, on September 7 of that same year, thus violating the community members of that agrarian nucleus.

Santiago Reyes highlighted that the Civil Registry and RAN officials declared the 1,013 community members dead by order of the caciquil family of the region, indicated by the triple homicide that took place in Santo Domingo Ixcatlán, on April 30, 2008.

He stressed that living community members are violated their right to name, property, the right to protection of dignity, the right to identity and others of the American Convention on Human Rights, as they are considered as deceased persons.

Therefore, the legal representative of the victims and the Council of Principals of Santo Domingo Ixcatlán, demanded that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) investigate these events and punish the responsible officials.

OAXACA DEFENDER’S OFFICE INTERVENES

In this regard, the Ombudsman for Human Rights of the People of Oaxaca initiated an investigation into the complaint made by representatives of community members belonging to the municipality of Santo Domingo Ixcatlán, who have validated the death of 22 people who are currently alive.

The fact, the autonomous body warned, violates, among others, the right to recognition of legal personality, legal security and particularly, the right to land and to be able to enjoy their indigenous territory.

He urged information to the authorities indicated as responsible, since he is aware that 22 of those community members allegedly deceased have had precautionary measures from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The Ombudsman’s Office recalled that in recent days it also received the complaint from the Gómez Conzatti brothers, who pointed out the irregular performance of the Civil Registry, for identity theft.

