22 Best Halloween Costumes For Cats 2021 – Best Cat Costumes

Courtesy

Honestly? It’s never ever too early to start prepping for Halloween. This year’s festivities will definitely be one for the books, considering we weren’t able to go all out last year — and you’re going to want to get your cat in on all the fun. I mean, if we humans get to dress up, I think our feline besties should get a costume on the spookiest day of the year, too! It’s only fair. Whatever ~ vibe ~ your kitty has — sexy and chic or funny and creative (you know your pet better than anyone) —I’m sure they’ll love some of the best Halloween costumes for cats that I found floating around on the internet.

Below you’ll see all types of fun ensembles for your fur bb that are all very different, yet extremely cute and clever. If your cat has an Instagram, let me say, they’re about to pop OFF once these Halloween ‘fit pics go live. Go ahead and shop one of these 22 brilliant costumes that are gonna get all the praise. Don’t be jealous or surprised if your tabby gets all the attention on October 31!

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

If you’re in a pinch for a Halloween costume for your kitty, get these chic bat wings from Amazon! It’s a simple look that’ll really transform your pet.

two

to hogwarts student

Wizard Costume Impoosy amazon.com

$ 13.99

Harry, is that … you? All you Potterheads with cats have to dress your feline up like a Hogwarts student for Halloween at least once. It’d be, dare I say, disrespectful if you didn’t.

3

to dinosaur

Dinosaur Small Cat / Dog Costume NieberleGoods etsy.com

$ 9.99

It really can’t get more precious than a freakin ‘dino cat. I mean, not only is the get-up just so cute, but your feline will also be super snug and warm in it.

4

to diva

Fuzzy Pink Sweater Christian Cowan x Max Bone sirdogwood.com

$ 95.00

Go allll out this year and dress them up in this bougie pink sweater. You can go so many ways with this piece. They can be a pop star! An influencer! Or Paris Hilton’s dog’s best friend !!

5

to chic bandana

Pet Bandana GabeJadeAccessories etsy.com

$ 25.00

Maybe you’re just not in the mood to put in all the effort into a costume for your furry love this year. Fair! But ya still want them to be festive in some sort of way. I suggest grabbing them this stylish bandana that fits in with the Halloween color scheme perfectly.

PurrsAndStitches etsy.com

$ 17.99

Get this sweet wizard hat from Etsy, plop it on your cat, and boom. They’re now a magical lil sorcerer.

7

to magician

Purple Bowtie Sir Darius Brown sirdariusbrown.com

$ 25.00

Buying your cat a bowtie for Halloween is honestly SO CLUTCH because they could really cosplay as so many things. They could be a teacher, a groom, or maybe a magician. The possibilities are endless!

8

a deviled egg duo costume

Deviled Egg Couples Costume for Cats MissMaddyMakes etsy.com

$ 15.00

For those of you who have been blessed with two kitties: I’ve got two words for ya. Deviled Egg.

9

A desisgner-loving Cat

Chewnel Paris # 5 Dress: Ivory Barks First Avenue barksfirstavenue.com

$ 30.99

Your cat deserves nothing but the best. So dress your kitty up in this ~ Chewnel ~ look for a chic, runway-worthy Halloween costume.

10

A Pizza Slice

Pet suit

Best for extra squishy, ​​thicc pets, this pizza costume is sure to delight even the grumpiest of cats. Slip the slice over their heads and they’re ready for a delicious celebration.

eleven

To lion

Lion Mane Costume for Cat OMG Adorable amazon.com

$ 11.99

Does your cat feel like she’s made for stardom? Channel her inner Lion King with a lion’s mane costume. A cute look for cats in the same color palette, this adorable mane (complete with ears!), Will have your feline friend feeling like the wildcat we all know she is inside.

12

A Witch

Hooded Cloak Witch

A classic Halloween lewk, this witch costume can go in a few different directions: Add some tiny glasses and your cat is Harry Potter. Throw on some weird scarves and she’s a Sanderson sister worthy of Hocus Pocus watch parties. Add a tiny cauldron and she’s a very literary Macbeth-ian witch.

13

To Princess

Princess Leia Buns Cat Costume Rubie’s Costume Company chewy.com

$ 5.50

We all know Princess Leia was definitely a cat person. Celebrate the leader of the Rebel Alliance with this hilarious headpiece, and add a tiny white cape to complete your cat’s Halloween look.

14

A Unicorn

Unicorn Costume for Cats

Looking for a costume that will rack up the Likes? Opt for a very on-trend unicorn moment. Complete with rainbow fur and glittery ears, this magical headpiece will make your cat an influencer in no time.

fifteen

To Rockstar

Vevins Pet Cowboy Costume

Vevins amazon.com

Bring the vibes with this extremely chill musician costume. Your pet will feel very chic in the striped tee and white shorts. Plus, they’ll be ready to wail on the guitar. Take inspo from the model by adding tiny sunglasses.

16

A Pumpkin

Bolbove Pet Pumpkin Costume for Cats & Small Dogs Bolbove amazon.com

$ 16.99

Go vintage with a tried-and-true pumpkin costume for your kitty. Or, DIY some Starbucks paraphernalia to the costume (a tiny cup! A cat-sized drink sleeve!) And take your cat from pumpkin to Pumpkin Spice Latte.

17

To doctor

Cat Doctor Costume for Halloween

Wanna give the healthcare heros some major props? With a smol stethoscope and medical kit, your cat will give major ups to all the doctors out there during this pandemic.

18

To Sailor

Enjoying Pet Sailor Party Costume Enjoying amazon.com

$ 10.99

Trying to coordinate outfits with your cat? This sailor costume might be the move. You guys can match in sleek white sailor caps and a trimmed collar.

19

To Chef

Chef Hat for Cats PurrsAndStitches etsy.com

$ 19.99

Step aside, Ratatouille — there’s a new pet chef in town. Grab your cat this tiny chef’s hat and scarf, and they’re sure to bring home some Michelin stars.

twenty

An Octopus

QBLEEV Lovely Octopus Pet Cat for Halloween

For something unexpected, opt for this intricate octopus costume. Give your cat an under-water look with the purple tentacles, or make it Disney by adding a shell necklace.

twenty-one

A Pirate

Idepet New Funny Pirate Costume for Dogs and Cats

Still holding out for that sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie? Tide yourself over by making your cat your very own Jack Sparrow. With a hat, an outfit, and a swashbuckling claw, your furry friend will be a very convincing new captain of the Black Pearl.

22

An avocado

Avocado Avocato Cat Costume Ticketybootique etsy.com

$ 17.00

Coordinate with your cat to dress up as your fave breakfast food: Find yourself an extremely cute bread costume, get your cat this avocado getup, and together you’re the reason you’ll never be able to buy property.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below