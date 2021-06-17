22 Bangladeshi migrants found on tourist bus in Puebla

A total of 22 undocumented persons from Bangladesh were discovered inside a tourist bus, when it was circulating on the Mexico-Veracruz highway, at the height of Palmar de Bravo, a municipality located about 45 minutes from the capital of Puebla.

According to an official statement, agents of the State Police and Personnel of the National Institute of Migration (INM) rescued the 22 Asians, who did not have the documentation to prove their legal entry into the country

“The passenger truck in which the people were transported was located thanks to a highway operation installed on the Puebla-Veracruz highway, at the height of the Security Arch of this municipality.”

After reviewing the unit, according to the explanation in this bulletin, the agents of the State Police and the personnel of the Institute confirmed that the 22 people did not have the corresponding documentation, so they received the necessary support and were transferred to the facilities. of the INM for its protection.

