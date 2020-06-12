Have you ever wanted to go back to the past to better understand how people lived at that time?

Unfortunately we don’t have a Delorean, like the one in the Back to the Future movie, with technology that allows us to travel back in time. After all, if that were possible, we are sure everyone would want to change something, once you already know the direction the situation would take, correct?

Well, in any case, a surely effective way of being able to return it is through photos: in them we can contemplate situations from an angle never seen before.

Below we have compiled from 21 historical photos from the past that I have never seen before, which, by the way, should be in the history books. Candles and tell us what was your favorite image:

Onion mask, the best way to avoid the effects of onion on your eyes.

We present to you the first being that was sent to space, thanks to which a lot was learned about space.



This historical photograph was taken on May 6, 1937 and shows one of the best-known air disasters of the 20th century. Ninety-seven people were aboard the Hindenburg on its tragic final voyage, only half of its actual capacity.



All the possessions that Gandhi had at the time of his death in 1948

One of the first remote-controlled toys in 1957:

In 1953 Marilyn Monroe taking a break after filming a movie with Jane Russel

Waiters with masks in Germany since 1933:

They used a hippopotamus as a horse, it was something surprising for the time since they are very dangerous animals and nobody can tame them.

Bill Gates demonstrating in 1994 everything that a CD can save of information. All those printed documents were inside the disk.

A 1941 solder mask:

First photo taken from space, in 1946:

These giant whiskey barrels were burned during the United States ban in 1924: Sledge sticking out of a track in England, 1933:

The car of a Dutch street vendor in the 1930s: An amphibious bicycle, called “Cyclomer”, Paris, 1932: Some of the first women wearing shorts in 1950:

Acrobats on top of the Empire State Building, 1934

Basically an ice table on Rockanje beach in the Netherlands in a cold winter of 1963:

A young soldier crying in Germany, during World War II: The excavation of the Sphinx, when it was discovered around 1850:

Belgian coal miners huddled in the elevator of a coal mine after a hard day’s work around 1900.



