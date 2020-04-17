Mexico, – In line with the separation measures between people decreed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Colombian urban pop group Piso 21 presents this Friday a ballad called “Take Distance”, since, as Efe revealed, creativity and music can’t stop.

“We have been in prison for almost a month, what happens is that music cannot stop, people have to continue to be connected to music and download their emotions into it,” reflected Pablo Mejía, a member of the group, and revealed that the band he has a whole new record ready.

The theme they present this time speaks of unrequited love and was recorded and finished when the time of confinement had already begun and thanks to technology the idea was realized.

“It all came out in a video call. We remembered that we had started this song a year ago and decided to finish it. We recorded the voices and made our first quarantine song, we have already done more, ”he explained.

Mejía considers that the group has managed to maintain a creative dynamic that leads them to create songs quickly thanks to the great understanding that the members have maintained after 14 years together.

“We are fast and we know what the role of each one is, it is very easy for us and each one is very clear about the role when creating,” he said.

In addition, he confessed that the need to make music at this time arose from not losing contact with his audience and giving them a little comfort in these times despite presenting a song of heartbreak.

“When it comes to making music it does not affect us, we have worked more than ever, the only thing that has affected us is not having that connection with the public. We need to see them, because it is our life. It is a song of heartbreak because I believe that the moment of humanity was not for a party, it is a ballad that has urban overtones but was the most sincere and sensible. Many songs are coming, “he said.

FROM A ROOF TO THE LARGEST SCENARIOS

Piso 21 was born on the roof of the building where the members met as friends and over time they have seen each of the dreams they have built come true.

With their album “Ubuntu” (2018) they achieved international fame and despite the singles with which they have expanded their music they do not leave the physical format.

“We have a record ready, we already have the name, the art, the songs and we have to do a review of what is going to come out. We are going to have many shades, from perreos that we were not used to, to ballads like this, and we continue to explore many things, ”he revealed.

Pablo explains that the discs are still important to them, since he considers that they are opportunities for artists to show their complete work and the different nuances that exist.

“The singles are important, but the artist has to have a record to express himself in its entirety. There are songs that have to play on the radio but there are others that show another facet of you as an artist and I think they are precisely the ones that people feel most identified with, ”he says.

Although there is no specific date to present the complete material, they already shared that in addition to being a musical project, it will be accompanied by a particular aesthetic carried out by a Colombian designer who, from her point of view, has materialized the essence of the band and who is already accompanying her new simple in networks.

Finally, Pablo assured that he cannot wait to be able to resume the presentations and after having been in the National Auditorium last year and as nominees in the Spotify Awards held in Mexico, they assure that they will soon set foot on Mexican soil to repeat the event.

