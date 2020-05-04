After the coup d’état, the repression advances by giant steps in Bolivia. The dictatorship persecutes the “drug traffickers”, “vandals” and “terrorists”, that is: the social movements, former members of the government, peasants and indigenous people who demonstrate and are killed by the army (35 dead and more than 800 wounded) .

Coup coup criminalizes international human rights observation missions, the ombudsman’s office and even journalists, calling them “digital warriors” or “computer terrorists”. In this way he intends to bury the truth under a mountain of false accusations.

>> This is how the coup d’etat was forged in Bolivia (I) <<

Since the elections of October 20, Bolivia it is going through a political crisis that is far from over. In the framework of an electoral process that received special attention from the international media, the vice president of the Electoral Tribunal resigned for dark reasons, casting a shadow of suspicion on the victory of Evo Morales for 47.08% of the votes cast. A difference of 10% (648,180 votes) over the former right-wing president and candidate Carlos Mesa It was enough to win the elections in the first round.

In fact, Table He did not wait for the results to denounce what for him was an announced fraud: he had been predicting it for months. Self-fulfilling prophecy or fleeing forward? In August, allegations of embezzlement dating back to when he was vice president of Bolivia in 2002 they had been detrimental to his image …

Meanwhile, the billionaire Fernando Camacho, whose name appears in the “Panamanian Papers” and who had lost a lucrative market share in his gas distribution contracts when Evo Morales He came to government in 2006 and decided to nationalize hydrocarbons to renegotiate contracts, he announced a 48-hour deadline for Evo to resign.

>> This is how the coup d’etat was forged in Bolivia (II) <<

It was in that context that the violence of the opposition was unleashed with an unknown fury: the departmental electoral courts and headquarters of the MORE, its representatives such as the mayor of Vinto in Cochabamba Patricia Arce, the former vice-minister of interculturalities Feliciano Vegamonte were lynched and attacked … but also the directors of media such as Bolivia TV and the Radio of the CSUTCB (Trade Union Confederation of Peasant Workers), José Aramayo, the latter being tied to a tree, giving rise to a scene more typical of the medieval Inquisition.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies Victor Borda he resigned after denouncing the burning of his house and the kidnapping and assault at his home of his brother, the lawyer Marco Antonio Borda, by members of the “Potosí Civic Committee”.

Days later, his brother released a video addressed to international organizations, while he was recovering in a hospital bed. In it, he denounced that “apparently there were orders to attempt against my life to ask for the resignation of my brother (…) If the President had not resigned, my life would have been in danger.”

>> The coup coup intensifies the repression to prevent the return of Evo Morales <<

The mining minister César Navarro He also resigned from the post after the fire in his Potosí home and the attempt to hang his nephew. The same script meticulously applied by criminals acting under the cover of supposed “civic committees”, financed by Fernando Camacho. Everything fits: Camacho himself unscrupulously threatened those who resisted the coup, saying that he had prepared a blacklist of “traitors” to Pablo Escobar.

Interlude played with mastery by the OAS, score written by Washington

In view of the elections on October 19, Bolivia had implemented all the recommendations of the Organization of American States (OAS) regarding the improvement of the electoral process. There had been several meetings between the government of Evo Morales and the secretary Almagro.

It was necessary to ensure the “transparency” and “credibility” so desired, in the face of the habitual suspicions directed towards the governments considered “populist”. The quick count system called TREP was part of that reassuring mechanism.

>> The OAS opens the door in Bolivia to destabilization and putschism <<

But that supposed life jacket turned out to be a throwing weapon. The gear of media manipulation was oiled to perfection, trying to erase the traditional count in a country where the rural and indigenous vote has historically been favorable to MORE.

Former Vice President of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) Antonio Costas, who resigned from his post, did not do so because he questioned the operation of the TREP quick count, which he considered positive since “it generates a lot of confidence and discourages fraud.”

However, he believed that “the process could be interrupted by a hack” from a company concurring in the audit. ” After verification by Costas and the TSE, the TREP data after the stoppage detected as a hack were the same. Because, when they gave the first report, “progress was very strong, with around 10%.”

According to Costas, “the data was not modified”: “The OAS engineers were with the TSE all the time at the time of the transmission of the TREP, taking pictures of the progress very closely and the TSE had an advance until 22h of almost 94%, but we had suspended the information to 83%. It was known to the OAS that the development from 83 to 94% in a reasonable period with 380 operators transmitting the information. ” There was also no violence during the election day: “more than 200 observers have certified the tranquility of the day.”

The president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), Maria Eugenia Shock, clarified that the TREP “was suspended to avoid confusion with the result of the departmental computer system.” The official assured that they decided to suspend this system because the Departmental courts started with the official computation and the TES could not “have two results working at the same time.”

>> Bolivia: the election trap <<

According to the Chancellor Diego Pary, “There was no interruption in the TREP”, but the official count replaced it. But “at the request of the observation missions, the TREP count was restarted 24 hours later. A new trend was unveiled, incorporating votes from regions farthest from the country ”.

The coup in Bolivia has brought to light the double game of the OAS. He immediately announced, even before the final results were known, that the electoral process was not credible. The US State Department was quick to assert that “the United States strongly supports the OAS observation report of October 23, which reveals a number of irregularities that need to be amended.” Thus, he made it clear to the “free world” what the position of the world gendarme was towards the Bolivian electoral process.

The government of Evo Morales He then accepted his proposal to send an audit mission. But the candidate Table rejected the OAS mission, rekindling the flames. The coordinator of the OAS electoral audit even had to resign to give credibility to the report, as he was the author of a series of articles against the Morales government!

Even so Evo He accepted his substitute and promised that the result would be binding. Finally, the preliminary statement of the OAS audit on the electoral process came a week later, two days ahead of the scheduled date. No wonder he reported wrongdoing.

President Evo therefore accepted new elections. But Mesa and Camacho rejected them. Despite President Evo’s announcement to respect the conclusions of the OAS report and allow new elections, the opposition continued its coup strategy. His objective was precise: to forcibly remove Evo, persecute masism and thus end a collective historical subject.

Shortly before his resignation speech, Evo Morales He acknowledged that the OAS had made “a political and not a technical report.” By having overcome another coup attempt shortly after becoming president in 2006, the Evo government could have prepared for that eventuality.

>> «The ruling class aggressively broke into the Bolivian state apparatus to seize power» <<

Wikileaks’ confidential cables could have even helped anticipate the modus operandi. On August 21, 2009, Hillary clinton He asked his embassy in La Paz: how prepared is the opposition to use violence if necessary? Do you have any plans to counter the security forces for defensive or offensive purposes?

In another cable on September 10, 2009 Hillary insisted: “Do opposition leaders or groups plan to protest or demonstrate if they suspect fraud in the elections? Do you have a plan to abstain from voting or attempt to commit fraud? ”

In contrast to the speed with which the OAS issued its first incendiary statement, the final report arrived with great delay almost a month later, on December 4. In response, a hundred international experts have demanded that “withdraw their misleading statements about the elections, which have contributed to the political conflict and have served as one of the most widely used” justifications “to consummate the military coup.”

Related