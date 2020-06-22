The coonavirus in Mexico has claimed more than 20,000 lives (Photo: . / Henry Romero)

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Sunday, June 21, that the number of accumulated cases of the new coronavirus in Mexico is 180,545, also reported that the figure of Deaths related to this disease is 21,825.

During the daily press conference held at the National Palace, José Luis Alomy, Director of Epidemiology, explained the technical report on the progress of COVID-19 in the country and Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, answered some questions from the media.

The advance of COVID-19 in Mexico to June 21 (Photo: SSa)

In the presentation, Alomía indicated the most vulnerable states to the virus during this health crisis, where the Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Baja California have a higher incidence record. On the other hand, Zacatecas, Baja California and Colima are the safest when demonstrating to have the lowest curves of epidemiological incidence and he referred that of the 180,545 total cases, 24,225 are activeThat is, those who can still generate more infections.

José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology (Photo: .)

Regarding health services, the SSa reported the availability of exclusive beds to serve SARS-CoV-2, where CDMX, Edomex, Sonora, Guerrero, BC, Puebla, Tlaxcala Guanajuato and Tabasco are the entities with an occupation greater than 50%, this means that 23 entities of the 32 that make up the republic have more than half of their beds free to be used by patients around Mexico, where Quintana Roo, Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and Baja California Sur have between 79% to 90% availability.

According to data provided by the World Health Organization (who), the region of the Americas is the one that contributed the most cases in the last 14 days with a 54.8%This has long been the expectation, since Europe was the one that generated the most new cases in April and part of May. Now the second region with the most new cases is the Middle East with 14.3%, while Europe contributed 13.06% of new cases in the last 14 days.

COVID Conference 21 06 2020: deaths and accumulated cases (Photo: SSa)

The accumulated rate of the last 14 days also indicates that there are states that have shown a slight decrease compared to equal periods of time.. This indicates that these states will probably have a closer reopening than large cities such as CDMX, Puebla or Jalisco.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion .

The recommendation of attention to the epidemiological traffic light, he recalled, continues to be between red and orange in all states (17 orange and 15 red), this means that in the short term it is not possible to speak of a reincorporation to economic activities. However, he did not dismiss scenarios in which the epidemic risk increases, so he reiterated the importance of social isolation in order not to saturate national health services.

Regarding the start of the pandemic in Mexico, which was confirmed on February 27, Gustavo de Hoyos, President of the Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), posted a video on Twitter, where Hugo López-Gatell is allegedly heard mentioning that the COVID-19 pandemic reached Mexico by social groups with high economic capacity and financial or whose occupation requires them to travel internationally.

Millions of Mexicans adapt to the new normal (Photo: . / Gustavo Graf)

« This disease is characteristically an emerging disease that for Mexico was imported from social groups with high economic and financial capacity by wealthy social groups in the country […] I do not say this pejoratively or to create unnecessary segmentation or polarization, but because there is a verified reality and verifiable that the import occurred in people who had economic capacity or their occupation led them to travel internationally, so we were able to document that the first cases arose and subsequently were maintained in social relations between certain economic groups with high purchasing power, » appreciated during audio.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

« Wealthy groups » imported COVID-19 into Mexico; López-Gatell says in a video broadcast by Gustavo de Hoyos

COVID-19 in Mexico: 20,781 deaths and 175,202 confirmed cases

Graph of the coronavirus in Mexico: in 20 days of the New Normality, the country exceeded 10,000 deaths