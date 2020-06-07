The Tamaulipas Health Secretariat (SST) reported on June 2 that the official number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased to 2,115.

To date, there are 137 COVID-19 related deaths and 772 recovered.

The most recent deaths correspond to two women of 35 and 53 years of Matamoros; a 62-year-old man from Reynosa; a 63-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman from Nuevo Laredo; as well as a 42-year-old woman from Tampico.

As reported, the SST confirmed the first case of a coronavirus in Tamaulipas on March 16, dealing with a 55-year-old man from Malaysia who works for a transnational company in the port of Tampico. The man has already recovered.

From the beginning, the health authorities have urged the population to stay at home if it is not necessary to go outside, to avoid spikes and cut the transmission of the disease.

For more information about the coronavirus in Tamaulipas, visit www.coronavirus.tamaulipas.gob.mx or call 8343186320 or 8343186321, which have 10 lines available to assist the population.

To date, the reported cases of coronavirus in Tamaulipas are broken down as follows:

Positive Municipality

2115 Recovered

772 deaths

137 XICOTÉNCATL972VICTORIA23012811VALLE HERMOSO1530TULA631TAMPICO31515012SOTO THE MARINA100SAN FERNANDO1111SAN CARLOS100RÍO BRAVO67204REYNOSA2705715PADILLA2410OCAMPO000NUEVO MORELOS000NUEVO LAREDO2365722MIQUIHUANA000MIGUEL ALEMÁN100MATAMOROS49916444MAINERO000LLERA000JIMÉNEZ000JAUMAVE000HIDALGO000GÓMEZ FARÍAS000GUÉMEZ1421GUSTAVO DÍAZ ORDAZ600GONZÁLEZ320EL MANTE44106CRUILLAS000CIUDAD MADERO25412214CASAS000CAMARGO410BUSTAMANTE000ANTIGUO MORELOS000ALTAMIRA95402ALDAMA1042ABASOLO000Total2115772137