On a day like today, pre-1999 in CDMX, one of the events that marked the world of national entertainment took place.

It is Monday morning, when leaving the Charco de las Ranas restaurant on the outskirts, four men aboard a Jetta vehicle opened direct fire at their truck, four times impacting the head of the journalist, who died instantly.

In total, more than 24 caps were detonated, wounding Jorge Gil, who was his production partner at the time.

Mario Bezares, his driving partner in the morning show ‘Pacatelas’, was saved from dying by being inside the restaurant in the bathroom, opening a debate about his alleged involvement in the murder.

“A perfectly planned crime,” said Javier Alatorre while giving the news in Azteca Noticias.

According to the interviews carried out by the program ‘Stories behind the Myth’, Paul Stanley had already been threatened with death in November 1998 in a restaurant, where he was targeted with a firearm to the head.

That same year, but in December, the same story of the assault was repeated, but this time on board his truck, where he was traveling with Jorge Gil and Mario Bezares, receiving blows and assaults.

Years later, and without any responsible, suspicious data began to emerge about Stanley’s alleged relationship with drug trafficking.

According to various investigations, Paco Stanley was linked to Luis Ignacio Amezcua “The King of Methamphetamines” and Erasmo Pérez Garnica “El Cholo”, who belonged to the Juárez Cartel.

In addition, the CDMX Attorney General’s Office determined that he had a relationship with Amado Carrillo “The Lord of the Heavens,” who allegedly provided him with cocaine, which was found in his body on the day of his death.

The data began to be linked to his ‘friend’ Mario Bezares, who would have handed Paul over to settle a pending debt with the members of the Juárez Cartel, and that is why, he hid in the bathroom of the restaurant prior to his death.

After the investigations, Bezares remained less than a year behind bars, but was released after finding no conclusive evidence.

