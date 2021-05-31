21 Romantic Lesbian Love Quotes

Hot girl summer? More like, hot girl-on-girl summer. I don’t care who you are, there’s something about a queer love story that will have you fighting, fucking, crying, drinking, and doing every other verb in The L Word theme song. (If that doesn’t sound absolutely exhilarating, I don’t know what does.)

So if you’re looking to write your flame an old school love letter, or just trying to send a really good Tinder pickup line, taking a cue from these best lesbian love quotes is pretty good place to start.

After all, there’s a lot to be learned from queer love. So in the name of all things Hayley Kiyoko, here are 21 lesbian love quotes from music, movies, and TV to share with your love. Soak in all the sappiness and enjoy.

Song Lyrics We Love

1. “I felt you in my life before I ever thought to. Feel the need to lay down beside you and tell you I feel you in my heart and I don’t even know you.” – “Nineteen” by Tegan & Sara

2. “Saw your face, heard your name. Gotta get with you. Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new.” – “Girls Like Girls” by Hayley Kiyoko

3. “I’m stronger than the monster beneath your bed, smarter than the tricks played on your heart. We’ll look at them together, then we’ll take them apart. Adding up the total of a love that’s true, multiply life by the power of two. ” – “Power of Two” by The Indigo Girls

4. “Has anyone ever felt you, really felt you with their eyes? Have you ever felt reality in someone’s hair but said goodbye? And it is okay to feel the world. It is okay to kiss girls.” – “Told Ya So” by Adult Mom

5. “You’re extra special, something else. Or maybe it’s you I’ve been looking for something I want. And, baby, it’s you.” – “Pussy Is God” by King Princess

6. “I’m powerful with a little bit of tender. An emotional, sexual bender. Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better. There’s nothin ‘better. That’s just the way you make me feel.” – ” Make Me Feel “by Janelle Monáe

7. “So hang on me, hang on me, hang on me. Because you and me, we’re not meant for this world.” – “Hang On Me” by St. Vincent

8. “Let’s be one another’s present tense.” – “Crater Lake” by Lady Lamb

Movie Quotes That Will Give You All the Feels

9. “I miss you. I miss not touching each other. Not seeing each other, not breathing in each other. I want you. All the time. No one else.” —Blue Is The Warmest Color

10. “Her eyes look right into yours. How could you live in an ocean of her thoughts?” —The Half Of It

11. “Happiness walked there inside of me. When you smiled and called my name, hours fled like winged moments. Hand in hand, we walked alone, It was one night I shall remember, one more night to call our own.” —A Secret Love

12. “Please believe that I would do anything to see you happy and so I do the only thing I can, I release you.” —Carol

13. “It was the most exciting sentence I’ve ever heard. In front of your friends, to call me your love. ” —Tell It To The Bees

14. “I’ve rarely taken such a fancy to anyone, and I think she likes me … Darling, I have quite lost my heart.” —Vita And Virginia

15. “For someone who has no idea what you’re doing … you kind of know what you’re doing.” —Booksmart

Just a Bunch of Things Said on TV Shows That Truly Hit Different

16. “I think there comes a time when you meet someone and you just want to make them smiles for the rest of your life.” —Grey’s Anatomy

17. “I think Emily’s got a very old soul. I feel it when I kiss her. I can hear clocks all over the world running backwards. ” —Pretty Little Liars

18. “Be quiet you idiot. I’m trying to tell you I like you, I like you a lot. ” – Shrill

19. “Every time I looked at her, my head filled with pictures of you. Her skin didn’t feel as soft as yours. I didn’t like the way she touched me. And her kiss … didn’t make my head spin the way yours does. You’ve ruined me for anybody else. ” —The L Word

20. “There are no perfect couples but each couple is perfect in its own way.” —Orange Is The New Black

21. “And although she had never been in a relationship, or even in, like, love, she imagined spending the rest of her life with her.” —Euphoria

Griffin Wynne Griffin is a queer writer and artist currently living in Philadelphia, PA.

