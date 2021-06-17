21 Paper Anniversary Gift Ideas 2021 – Best First Anniversary Gifts

Katie buckleitner

I hope you’ve got a bottle of bubbly ready to celebrate your first year of being married because that’s a big deal! Seriously. Not too many people make it that far (nope, I’m not saying any names). And while it’s definitely cause for a celebration, you don’t have to stress out over a present. Tradition says a paper anniversary gift will be fitting — and we’ve got a ton of cute first-anniversary gift recs for ya, below.

But first, what the heck does that mean? Well, it’s really what you make it. Something like a print of the lyrics to the song you two danced to at your wedding will make your partner feel all mushy. Or a custom book expressing how much you love them is even more romantic. Don’t overthink it. The trick to giving the perfect gift is to make it personal, and the paper anniversary gift ideas below will guide you as you pick something out.

1

a sweet card

Love Greeting Card CopperandBrassPaper etsy.com

$ 4.00

This cute greeting card would go perfectly with whatever gift you’re giving. Go ahead and write down all those mushy feels. Promise your partner will love it.

two

A sweet print

Intersection of Love – Photo Print Patricia Carlin uncommongoods.com

$ 75.00

A custom frame is exactly what you two need for that blank wall you haven’t finished decorating yet. This one takes the cake with the custom name and year sections.

3

A pretty note pad

Colourblock Notebook colourblock papier.com

$ 26.99

Here’s something that’ll look pretty on their desk and remind ’em of you while they’re working.

4

a fun game

Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo Switch Game

If your lover is an avid video gamer, get ’em this cute Paper Mario game for their Nintendo Switch. Yes, it’s on-theme, and yes, it’s super fun.

5

a paper goodies subscription box

Cloth & Paper Subscription Box Cloth & Paper cratejoy.com

$ 18.00

For the spouse who loves paper goods, here’s a subscription box filled with must-have stationery items.

6

A fun shade

Paper Lantern AndreaMoseler etsy.com

$ 12.51

Turn wine glasses into cute lil lamps with this paper lantern. Oh, and don’t worry about using them outside on the patio. They’re coated with water repellent.

7

A celebration diary

The Anniversary Journal UncommonGoods uncommongoods.com

$ 85.00

Keep track of memories from each year in this journal. Don’t worry if you can’t think of anything to write together because there are prompts to guide you two.

8

A nice necklace

Cathy Necklace Joey Baby joeybabynyc.com

$ 49.00

Yo lo se. Yo lo se. It’s not exactly “paper,” but the paper clip chain necklace makes for such a cute, thoughtful gift, right?

9

an inquisitive card game

We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game WE’RE NOT REALLY STRANGERS amazon.com

No, this isn’t your regular card game. With these cards, you can dig deeper with your partner (and maybe even get closer, if that’s at all possible).

10

A symbolic work of art

Mystic Love Print EmmaMakeStudio etsy.com

$ 47.10

Thank the cosmos for bringing your two souls together with a pink and red mystic piece of art.

eleven

A celestial print

First Dance Song Lyric Custom, Paper SoleStudio etsy.com

$ 134.00

Every single lyric to your favorite song will look ah-maaazing on this constellation print.

12

A personalized book

How Do I Love Thee From AZ UncommonGoods uncommongoods.com

$ 20.00

Flex your author muscles and show them you’re the boss of gift-giving with this customize book.

13

A fun game

The Couple’s Bucket List Uncommon Goods uncommongoods.com

$ 50.00

As time goes on, you two may need a little help spicing things up. The fun game here has you covered with a list of activities to add to your to-do list.

14

A constellation chart

Custom Star Map DreamTree Prints amazon.com

$ 24.00

A heavenly work of art is the only way to describe the moment and place you two met. So wrap up this custom chart that’ll include the exact coordinates and your names.

fifteen

A ticket holder

Ticket Stub Diary UncommonGoods uncommongoods.com

$ 14.00

Whether you two are faithful movie goers or never miss a Beyoncé concert, a place to collect all of your ticket stubs will remind you of the good times.

16

A traveling frame

Compass Roses Quail Lane Press amazon.com

$ 20.00

If your partner is also your favorite travel buddy, this artsy drawing of compass roses will be much more fitting than a traditional bouquet.

17

A collage print

Tilted Heart Art SFLY shutterfly.com

$ 22.50

Gather your best pics together and highlight them on a heart-shaped photo.

18

A romantic atlas picture

The Map of Everyone The Book of Everyone thebookofeveryone.com

$ 39.99

Do you guys have a favorite trip? Or did you celebrate your big day with a destination wedding? Well, mark it with a star on this customizable map.

19

TO

Invisimatte Blotting Paper FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna sephora.com

$ 16.00

The beauty lovers will appreciate anything from Fenty. And, of course, they’ll know exactly what to do with these skin-mattifying sheets.

twenty

A romantic pair of cufflinks

Wedding Song Cufflinks PaperAnniversaryLove etsy.com

$ 89.00

Alright, you’ve got a maximum of 15 words per cufflink, so get creative. Not sure where to start? Try the chorus to your favorite song.

twenty-one

A sheet mask

Thirst Trap – Cocoon Mask Wishful sephora.com

$ 12.00

Sheet masks totally count as paper, right? Either way, this nourishing mask will make anyone feel like they’re at the spa.

