21 of the Best Jean Denim Jackets For Women in 2021

.

Decade after decade, the jean jacket has remained a staple in basically everyone’s closets. Considering how it never goes out of style, it might just be the one of the most reliable relationships you can invest in (anyone else extremely single over here?). It’s that in-between seasons jacket, that chilly summer night jacket, that throw it over your shoulders for an effortlessly chic jacket… I mean, what’s not to love about it? Not to mention, they complement basically everything: dresses, skirts, leggings, and even MORE denim pants. But for those of you who aren’t into that Canadian tuxedo look, here are a bunch of other breezy summer jackets to get you through the nights and blasting air conditioners.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect piece to go with your new trendy shoes, prefer the comfort of an oversized jacket, or gravitate towards the worn-out vintage styles, we’ve got 21 of the best jean jackets just for you. PS: All of the below would look GREAT with any of these lightweight summer pants, just sayin ‘.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

This deep blue jacket

Standard Basic Denim Jacket

This extremely dark denim jacket is so sleek. The black turtleneck looks chic underneath for cooler fall days (they’ll come sooner than you think!), And paired with some straight-leg pants, you’ve got yourself a simple yet sophisticated look for the day.

two

This Pearl Studded Jacket

Pearl Denim Jacket superdown revolve.com

$ 86.00

The PEARLS! Upgrade your wardrobe with this embellished jean jacket. Add contrast to this look by wearing it over a dark leather skirt and accessorize with these sunglasses!

3

This white Jacket

Cropped and Classic Jacket Good American goodamerican.com

$ 149.00

The classic blue color might not be your style, and that’s okay! The humble jean jacket can come in many different neutrals, including this bright white color. This one even has wider sleeves if you don’t want your arms to feel constricted.

4

This collarless jacket

G21 Jacket Banditz Studios banditstudioz.com

$ 375.00

If you’re the type to get your hands on all the coolest brands, then let me put you onto Banditz Studios. Creative director Jachuku Howard, who was also in Beyoncé’s “Black is King” film, designs the most edgy pieces for the rebellious souls.

5

This embroidered Jacket

Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket

When it comes to jean jackets, the first brand that pops into your mind is prob Levi’s. I personally still strut around in my Levi’s jacket (it’s four years old now) and I still get compliments on it wherever I go! This one has cute floral embroidery above the pocket, too.

6

this logo Printed Jean Jacket

Vintage Blue Kastra Jacket Daily Paper Clothing dailypaperclothing.com

€ 110.00

This straight-fit denim jacket combines a monogram print with a slightly faded wash. Also, if you prefer a longer hem, this one is definitely for you.

7

This super distressed jacket

Ripped Distressed Casual Long Sleeve Denim Jacket Floerns amazon.com

$ 44.99

This distressed jacket is effortlessly comfy and cute, perfect for those cooler summer days. It also has an impressive 4.4-star rating.

8

This Minimalist Jacket

Julia Jacket Flippa K filippa-k.com

$ 400.00

There’s something about the large four buttons in the front that make this so cute. Imagine throwing this over a flowy and floral dress in the summer, or keeping it neutral with a plain white tee underneath.

9

This Biker-inspired Jacket

Charli Jacket AGOLDE revolve.com

$ 198.00

It’s the retro vibes for me. This is the type of jacket that your mom prob wore when she was your age. Its bulkier silhouette makes it easy to roll up the sleeves for that effortless look.

10

This medium-wash Denim Jacket

Distressed Boyfriend Jean Jacket

Even more oversized jackets! This one’s got some distressing along the bottom if you prefer that look. It’s been rated over a thousand times with a near perfect 5-star rating, and for that price ?? A definite steal.

eleven

This Cropped Jacket

Lounge Laurent Denim Jacket

With a wider fit and a cropped silhouette, the proportions on this are so stylish. This jacket comes in white, denim, and dark gray, so there’s one for all of us really.

12

this contrasting jacket

Denim Trucker Jacket Pyer Moss pyermoss.com

$ 450.00

White contrast stitching on a black denim jacket with silver hardware is such a cool vibe. Pair it with coordinating jeans for a full look.

13

This chore jacket

The Cinchable Chore Jacket – Canvas everlane everlane.com

$ 78.00

The pretty cream color simply takes the crown on this. The style of this piece makes it a little more elegant than your everyday cozy jacket, so it will be perfect when you have a slightly more upscale evening planned.

14

This raw-hemmed jacket

Berty Angel Patch Jacket Black fiorucci fiorucci.com

$ 130.00

This Fiorucci jacket is absolutely HEAVENLY. The iconic Italian brand cannot be left out. The cropped sleeves and raw hem give this piece a modern and edgy look.

fifteen

This two-tone Jacket

Classic Fitted Trucker Jacket Hudson Jeans verishop.com

$ 148.00

Can’t decide between light-wash and traditional blue? Well, why not both? This look has got all your favorite features, with front pockets and silver buttons, but comes with unique diagonal panels in two shades.

16

This extra Long jacket

Denim Duster Coat Madewell madewell.com

$ 119.99

Is it a dress? A shirt? A jacket? Trick question: it’s all three! So you’re really getting three outfits for the price of one. Not bad, huh?

17

This Minty Green Denim Jacket

Crop Denim Jacket Eloquii coedition.com

$ 74.25

Simply obsessed with this soft minty color. Cropped at just the right length, this one is for those who want to stray completely from the spectrum of blues, blacks, and whites and venture into more colorful territory.

18

this one-shoulder jacket

Rebecca Jacket

Okay, an off-the-shoulder jean jacket shirt? Talk about revamping a classic look. Accentuate this piece with some statement jewelry to bring all the attention to your décolletage.

19

This printed Jacket

cloud patchwork denim jacket Love Moschino farfetch.com

$ 295.00

It’s all about playful prints this season, and Moschino truly delivered on the assignment. Wear this jacket with another pattern on the bottom, some shades, combat boots, and you’re SET.

twenty

This Vintage-looking Denim Jacket

The Oversized Trucker Jean Jacket in Akenside Wash Madewell madewell.com

$ 128.00

Let’s be honest, it’s nearly impossible to find that just right, not-too-worn-out vintage jacket at a thrift store. So there’s no shame in buying a replica from Madewell! Save yourself the time and stress by opting for this faded, subtly distressed jacket.

twenty-one

This Sweater Combo Jacket

Denim Street Jacket – Denim City Chic coedition.com

$ 20.00

I have fond memories of a jacket I once had that looked just like this. Toeing the line between a sweater and jacket, you truly wont go wrong (or be cold) with this mixed material look.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below