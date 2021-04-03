21 movies you can watch in a loop and never get tired

Although the number of times someone can watch a movie without hating it depends primarily on their personal tastes. (Each person is different and to taste colors!), there are movies that one simply cannot resist. Films that give off joy, that stick like a catchy song, that are havens to which we constantly want to return in times when not everything is going smoothly. They are safe places that you can go because you always know that they are there to tuck you in.. Yes, movies that you can watch once, and again, and again, and again, and still feel the same things as in the beginning. A relationship that never fades.

Knowing which films in the more than 120 years of cinema history hook each person is not difficult, it is impossible! Nevertheless, In Frames we have gathered some titles that we seem infallible to repeat as many times as we like, because they never expire or suffer.

1 Singing in the Rain (Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, 1952)

There are movies that are pure joy, and this is one of the best examples. Filled with music, dance, friendship and love, it is one of Hollywood’s most iconic classics and almost 70 years later it has not aged in the slightest. With a Gene Kelly ravishing, a Donald O’Connor energetic and a Debbie reynolds charismatic, there couldn’t be a better movie to lift spirits in a time of quarantine.

2 The Club of Five (John Hughes, 1985)

Adolescence in the cinema would not be the same after John hughes, nor of this legendary film of the 80s that marked a whole generation. Five high school students with radically different personalities are punished for different reasons and are forced to spend Saturday all locked together in the same room. The result is jokes, anger, dancing and emotional confessions. And one of the most epic endings in movie history.

3 When Harry Met Sally (Rob Reiner, 1989)

A romantic comedy like few there have been, which achieves something incredible: portraying the friendship between two people (Meg ryan and Billy Crystal) over the course of several years and for viewers to pass in a sigh. The great script of Nora ephron raises a question. Can men and women be friends without sex getting in the way? And the answer is a ‘rom-com’ full of legendary moments and guaranteed laughs.

4 The Club of Dead Poets (Peter Weir, 1989)

Yes, captain, my captain! Who has not ever climbed on a table and screamed that iconic phrase. Robin williams is the soul of this film set in a private male school where the men of tomorrow are trained, but he teaches them that there is more than what they are being taught, that the world is full of poetry with which to channel what they feel. A beautiful film that we never tire of seeing, despite the tragedies.

5 My Girl’s Beast (Howard Hawks, 1938)

This comedy by Howard hawks It is one of the most famous and praised of the classic cinema, and it is not for less! The combination of the faces of Cary grant with the self-confidence of Katharine hepburn It results in a great madness in which a somewhat threatening feline also participates. And I’m not talking about a cat.

6 Star Wars (1977-1983)

We could close the selection to the first film, but the truth is that we are not capable. The saga Star wars It deserves to be seen in a loop, and even more so now that it has resurfaced in a spectacular way. Even so, if we had to do a marathon or watch a non-stop movie of the saga, it would undoubtedly be from the original trilogy. Or the three, already put.

7 Grease (Randal Kleiser, 1978)

Come on, you can’t deny it … You swallow ‘Grease’ every time they put it on TVE! And what you love. His catchy songs, American high school vibe and pelvic wiggles from John Travolta make this movie a hypnotic tale that we cannot stop seeing over and over again.

8 Ghostbusters (Ivan Reitman, 1984)

Come on, admit it now. You love Ghostbusters! The question is: who doesn’t? It is one of the most honored, applauded and repeated eighties films in history. It marked a whole generation, and has even had a reboot with women in charge of the anti-ghost laboratory. Ivan Reitman He hit the right notes in this hilarious movie that we would obviously see looping to the ground.

9 Back to the Future (Robert Zemeckis, 1985)

Classic among the eighties classics. The movie of a generation. A fast-paced adventure through time. I don’t know any more marketing headlines come to mind, but go ahead, they’re all true and fair: this movie by Robert Zemeckis It is already part of the most popular and entertaining history of cinema. And you always have the possibility to do a marathon with the entire trilogy!

10 The Goonies (Richard Donner, 1985)

If you like me ‘Stranger Things’, you obviously have to like this wonderful eighties teen movie. It was one of his biggest inspirations! The adventures of these children in search of treasure, and everything to escape a suffocating domestic reality, are as alive as ever.

11 The Princess Bride (Rob Reiner, 1987)

It is impossible to get bored with this movie, it has it all! Romance, adventure, science fiction, fantasy … It is the definitive film. It’s been exactly 30 years since it was released, and of course the years have passed for her. Those effects can provoke a laugh. But the important thing about this movie by Rob reiner It is not that, but to immerse yourself in an exciting story that, in reality, talks about the relationship between the grandfather who tells the story to the grandson. Safety pin!

12 Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Pedro Almodóvar, 1988)

One of the most lauded films of the career of Pedro Almodovar, and Spanish cinema in general. If you are able to watch it without getting nervous, congratulations: you can watch it loop all you want, you will never tire of its wonderful eccentricity.

13 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (Steven Spielberg, 1989)

From the original trilogy (we will not have that last return with a Shia LaBeauf decaf), we have chosen to keep the third part. It is the one that we could see in a loop, without a doubt. Perhaps because of the appearance of Sean Connery like Indi’s father, or maybe because the story of the Holy Grail and that wonderful and legendary ending are absolutely unforgettable. Or maybe because we have all wanted to scare birds with an umbrella.

14 Pretty Woman (Garry Marshall, 1990)

Oh come on, you know perfectly well that you are one of those millions of people who have turned it into the movie that sweeps audiences every time it is broadcast on television. Maybe it’s even your great guilty pleasure. The truth is Julia Roberts and Richard Gere They filmed the goose that laid the golden eggs in this movie, and we keep watching it non-stop because, what the hell, it’s super entertaining.

15 The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Adam McKay, 2004)

As absurd as it is great, this movie by Adam McKay it continues to be among the great comedies of the century. If you can bear Will ferrell In a maddening role as a pretentious news anchor, you will love this movie above all else.

16 Moulin Rouge (Baz Luhrmann, 2001)

If the flashy colors and quick edits don’t give you epilepsy or an anxiety attack, this is the movie for you! If you liked it the first time you saw it, it is certain that you have seen it again more than two and three and four times. Her songs move her forward with such a rhythm that it is impossible not to immerse herself in her story.

17 The Big Lebowski (Joel Coen, 1998)

We all wanted to be He notices. Yes, we have all wanted to go to the bowling alley in pajamas and gowns with a glass of White Russian in hand. EVERYBODY. This movie of the coen brothers It has that touch of surrealism, of dreamlike passages, that make it something you can never get bored of.

18 Tiger and dragon (Ang Lee, 2000)

If we follow a mainstream line of film consumption, it is likely that we have not seen many Asian films. But I refuse to think that anyone has not seen this marvel of Ang Lee! It was a bombshell at the beginning of the century, and it toured the world, even reaching the Oscars.

19 Gladiator (Ridley Scott, 2000)

For those more interested in action, fighting to the death or Romans in kilt, this film by Ridley scott one of your header titles is sure. We have all been in front of the television (or the computer) accompanying Russell crowe in his revenge. We have all cheered the moment the mask is removed. We have all learned that speech by heart and we recite it at the same time. Wait, or is that just me?

20 Amélie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)

The eccentricities of Audrey Tautou in this mythical French film people from all over the world have fallen in love. If you are one of them, it sure is the typical movie that you never get tired of watching. That you would see over and over again without stopping, if only to listen to the spectacular soundtrack of Yann tiersen.

