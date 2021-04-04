21 Movies That Will Never Let You Down On Amazon Prime Video

There are movies that are simply infallible. Those films that will always fulfill their mission, whether it be to make us laugh out loud, drop the tear, make us nostalgic, give us a good dose of action in the vein or make us discover new worlds through science fiction or fantasy. There are many roads to travel in the cinema, and in Amazon Prime Video we have found examples to go through all of them. A selection of films that will never let you down when you are looking for something that excites you, that makes you vibrate and, above all, that does not make you regret having hit play. It is impossible to ensure that these films will achieve that effect in each of their viewers, but what we are sure of is that all of them deserve the opportunity to do so.

We talk about essential classics like ‘The silence of the lambs‘, which gives us fantastic doses of tension courtesy of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, like’Train to Busan‘, an adrenaline-pumping adventure in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, like’Fatal weapon‘, Edgar Wright’s umpteenth unmissable British comedy, as’Carol‘, a romantic drama where Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara shine with their own light, as’The song of the sea‘, an incredibly luminous and humanistic animated story ideal for the smallest of the house, or as’Gladiator‘, an action classic with Russell Crowe that always comes in handy to catch up from time to time.

All these (and many more) make up this list of movies that will never let you down on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, recommendations that you can have on hand for any occasion that requires it. Do not miss it!

Old Boy (Park Chan-wook, 2003)

It won’t let you down yeah… you are looking for violence and plots full of twists.

A modern classic courtesy of Park chan-wook, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and the hearts of its fans. Following the filmmaker’s ‘revenge trilogy’, it tells the story of a businessman (Choi Min-sik) that, one day, he is kidnapped and locked in a cell for years with the mere company of a television and without knowing the reason behind his situation. And the answers you will end up finding will be tremendous.

The Conversation (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)

It won’t let you down yeah… You have a tendency to believe in conspiracies.

Between two of his great classics, ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Godfather II’, Francis Ford Coppola this other gem was pulled from his sleeve, which follows a detective specializing in surveillance systems (played by Gene Hackman) while discovering that that simple spy job for which he had been hired hides something much darker. A film full of tension and conspiracy that, with the obvious technological differences, is more current now than ever.

The Silence of the Lambs (Jonathan Demme, 1991)

It won’t let you down yeah… You love classic thrillers that do not go out of style.

One of the most iconic films of the 90s, and a thriller that has not lost an iota of its nerve, narrative tension and surprise. Even assuming that the character of ‘Buffalo Bill’ is of an unacceptable transphobia, it is impossible not to continue enjoying this classic of Jonathan Demme, which exalted Anthony Hopkins and Jodie foster as Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Sterling, a serial cannibal and an FBI agent who needs your help solving a case.

Her (Spike Jonze, 2013)

It won’t let you down yeah… You dare to take a look at our (not too) distant future.

Can we fall in love with an operating system? According to Spike jonze, it is possible, especially if you have the voice of Scarlett Johansson. This Oscar-winning film is an incredible portrait of life invaded by technology, a not too distant future where living connected ironically leads us to disconnect with the world. Joaquin phoenix plays a man who finds love in Artificial Intelligence.

Begin Again (John Carney, 2013)

It won’t let you down yeah… You want to feel the music at street level.

From John carney we always expect love, music and good vibes. That’s all this movie starring us gives us Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo, a romantic drama where the music carries the story in the air, without being strictly a classical musical. No, the characters do not start singing out of nowhere, but use music as their salvation.

Faces and places (Agnès Varda, 2017)

It won’t let you down yeah… You let yourself be carried away by the enthusiasm of the incredible Agnès Varda.

Pioneer of the Nouvelle Vague and one of the best filmmakers in history, Agnes varda signed with the photographer JR this documentary full of humanism, joy and melancholy, of normal lives elevated to infinity. The director tours France to pay tribute to the working class with large murals, and at the same time reflects on cinema and her own career.

The Big Lebowski (Joel Coen, 1998)

It won’t let you down if … You are looking for something iconic with El Nota.

This 90s classic from the coen brothers It has so many legendary moments and characters that we cannot fail to recommend it, both to discover it and to see it for the umpteenth time. In it, The Note (Jeff Bridges) sees his bowling sessions with friends interrupted when he gets caught up in a strange plot by being mistaken for someone else.

Train to Busan (Yeon Sang-ho, 2016)

It won’t let you down if …. You fancy one of fast zombies.

When a deadly virus begins to spread throughout South Korea, only a few will have the luxury of surviving. In this movie of Yeon sang-ho We follow a group caught in the zombie apocalypse aboard a train heading to Busan, but their path to salvation will be full of obstacles and death.

Gladiator (Ridley Scott, 2000)

It won’t let you down if … You want to bet on a classic.

Twenty years later, the story of Máximo Décimo Meridio continues to bring out our tears. No wonder: this movie by Ridley scott starring Russell crowe earned a place in moviegoer hearts with a story of overcoming a man who went from soldier to slave.

The Song of the Sea (Tomm Moore, 2014)

It won’t let you down if … You know there is animation beyond Disney.

Although it is the large studios that capture the attention of the general public, they are animated jewels like this one from Tomm moore those that must be claimed over and over again. A story of two brothers and the last trip of the Child Seal.

Lady Macbeth (William Oldroyd, 2016)

It won’t let you down if … You want to give the period story a spin.

The actress of the moment, Florence pugh, became known thanks to this great movie of William Oldroyd, in which she plays a 19th century woman who is deeply unhappy (and bored) with her recent marriage. But she is not one of those who shut up and sit still.

Cousins ​​(Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, 2011)

It won’t let you down if … You are looking for an infallible Spanish comedy.

This movie from Daniel Sánchez Arevalo He has it all to make it big: love affairs, a hypochondriac character, a drunk movie expert, a party with a cockerel, and a performance by the Backstreet Boys. You can’t ask for more, because it’s a hilarious comedy.

Fatal Weapon (Hot Fuzz) (Edgar Wright, 2007)

It won’t let you down if … You enjoy the mix of action and comedy.

There is no better couple than the one they form Nick frost and Simon Pegg, from the great ‘Zombies Party’ to the coolest yet ‘Fatal Weapon’. Here again with Edgar wright To the management, they play two very different police officers investigating a strange case in a seemingly quiet town.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (Paul Feig, 2011)

It won’t let you down if … You want a different romantic comedy.

Of course, in the ‘rom-com’ of Julia Roberts or Meg ryan no one ever shit on themselves wearing a wedding dress. This hilarious movie by Paul feig explores female friendship, jealousy, and insecurities, using some of the genre’s most classic clichés.

ET the Extra-Terrestrial (Steven Spielberg, 1982)

It won’t let you down if … You are nostalgic.

There are movies that marked generations, and this one from Steven Spielberg is one of them. The filmmaker is used to creating mythical stories on the big screen, and this one about an alien who lands on Earth and just wants to go home broke our hearts. Ideal to insert a good dose of eighties nostalgia.

Mamma Mia! (Phyllida Lloyd, 2008)

It won’t let you down if … You need music and joy in the body.

Nothing more effective than a musical to lighten up the sorrows, and even more so if it is composed of ABBA songs. This stellar cast movie (Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgard, etc.) brought the theatrical musical to the big screen to give us one of the coolest movies of our time.

Carol (Todd Haynes, 2015)

It won’t let you down if … You are looking for a forbidden love story.

A film full of meaning and sensitivity, in which Todd Haynes plunges us into a romance full of obstacles, but we want it to succeed no matter what. That’s thanks to Cate blanchett and Rooney mara, two women in love in the uncompromising 50s.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (Wes Anderson, 2009)

It won’t let you down if … You want to surprise yourself to the rhythm of ‘stop motion’.

Based on a book by Roald dahl, architect of the stories of our childhood, this film created with the ‘stop motion’ technique will make you fall in love. And not just because it has Wes anderson moving the camera (and the puppets) in the story, but also for its fun and exciting story starring a family of foxes.

Brazil (Terry Gilliam, 1985)

It won’t let you down if … You dare with a real rarity.

This movie from Terry gilliam it’s going to blow your mind. Set in a future dominated by machines, it showcases a mind-boggling visual imaginary filled with life-saving computer errors, guerrillas fighting to return control to humans, and unexpected romances. Quite an adventure to face on Amazon Prime Video.

Comanchería (David Mackenzie, 2016)

It won’t let you down if … You are a fan of the most nostalgic neowestern.

This wonderful movie by David mackenzie it must not be forgotten. Not for nothing is it one of the best western reinventions of recent years. In it, two brothers plan a series of robberies to save the family farm from eviction while a veteran police officer is hot on their heels.

Jane Eyre (Cary Fukunaga, 2011)

It won’t let you down if … You are lacking in romantic love.

This new adaptation of the famous novel by Charlotte bronte captured the dark essence of her story, torn between the textbook romance and the gothic ghost tale. Starring Mia wasikowska and Michael FassbenderIt is a perfect film to dream of those impossible loves of vintage cinema.

