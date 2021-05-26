21 Monumental crowded watching the evening of Ibai

In 2020, the echo of Ibai Llanos in the streaming world transcended the platform to sound everywhere. With guests such as Agüero, Neymar or Courtois among other footballers, Spanish broadcasts on Twitch have reached up to 500,000 viewers. But its new event, The Evening of the Year, already exceeded all expectations.

The former League of Legends commentator organized an evening consisting of three boxing matches between youtubers, these being Future vs Torete, Mister Jagger vs Viruzz and, the main duel, Reven vs El Millor.

The Reven vs El Millor fight.

The figure came to exceed 1,500,000 views enjoying the broadcast, being like this the second with the highest number of users watching in the history of the platform.

“If today we reach one million viewers at some point from the direct line, I personally commit to organize another evening for March 26, 2022 and fight myself,” the streamer anticipated on his twitter account, which he later confirmed.

To better bring the figure closer, let’s take the Monumental, which has a capacity for 70,074 people. Then, this stream from Ibai could fill River’s court more than 21 times. Crazy!

However, La Velada del Año lacked to become the broadcast with the largest number of viewers, record held by The Grefg with 2,400,000, when he revealed his skin for Fortnite.

