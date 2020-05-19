It is May, the sun begins to warmly warm and tennis fans accept with resignation the course of events. Goodbye to the land, goodbye to Roland Garros and goodbye to, probably, who knows, the entire circuit calendar. This is the time when Rafael Nadal You should be staining your clay shoes and skiing on the slopes of the Caja Mágica, the Foro Italico or the Bois de Boulogne, but the pandemic has caged the king of the arena and the nostalgic ones have only one consolation: remembering their sports exploits through television. And there, amid the melancholy, appears the sweet proposal of the Eurosport channel: Nadal in vein.

Throughout this week, the tennis fan will be able to relive some of the most memorable triumphs of the Majorcan’s career, the protagonist of a special program that began on Monday with the broadcast of his first two hits in Paris: against Mariano Puerta, in 2005, and in front of Roger Federer, the following year. In total, seven days and 21 hours (from 19.00 to 22.00 each day, until Sunday) of the best Nadal. The summaries of the matches will be accompanied by a generous collection of anecdotes and the appreciations of their current coach, Carlos Moyà, and the man who shaped the myth.

“Since Rafael was very young, I observed his attitude, physically and mentally, and I realized that he could play with great intensity, because he only understands the sport that way,” says Toni Nadal, who remembers landing in final that Eurosport 1 emits this Wednesday, in which his nephew beat Federer in 2011, at Roland Garros. “At that time Djokovic was playing better than Rafael, so he just wanted Novak to lose. It’s the only thing I wanted. Later, Federer eliminated him in the semifinal and that was good for us. It was his first defeat that year, “says the coach.

On Thursday, the special goes back a year, to 2010, when Nadal beat the Serb on the cement of Flushing Meadows to win his first US Open trophy. “That year, Rafael played very well from start to finish,” says Toni; “He won in Australia and Wimbledon, and we knew that if he won in New York he would have finally conquered the big four. It was very important, so that final is special. I wanted to be able to say that Rafael had completed the Grand Slam; and in fact, it is the only land specialist that has achieved this. “

From Toni to Moyà

In addition to Toni and Moyà, some famous faces will take part in Nadal Week, such as that of ex-player Àlex Corretja or Arturo Valls, actor and presenter, and also a great racket fan. It was hung a little over a year ago by David Ferrer from Alicante, who says: “There may be a new Ferrer in the future, but not a new Nadal. Honestly, I don’t think there’s a relay for him. What Rafa has done is impossible to repeat, his numbers are stratospheric ”.

And impressive were the performances that will be broadcast this Tuesday against Verdasco (2009 semifinal) and Federer (final), in Australia, or the 2013 passages in Paris, where the Balearic got rid of Djokovic and starred in the final with Ferrer. “The semifinal against Novak was wonderful, because it had everything,” says Toni; “It was incredible because they both played so well. Rafael was able to win in the fourth and then Nole did not give up, and in the fifth he had it, but in the end we won 9-7. It was incredible, but too much for me… ”

Eurosport will complete the menu over the weekend with two more servings. On Saturday it will rewind towards the last major that Nadal conquered, last September, in New York, after a heroic fight with the Russian Daniil Medvedev; and on Sunday it will close with the overwhelming victory over Swiss Stan Wawrinka at the Philippe Chatrier in Paris, three seasons ago. In the absence of tennis, the good memories are well worth it.

THE N NADAL WEEK ’(19.00-22.00):

Tuesday May 19:

– Nadal-Verdasco, semifinal of the Australian Open 2009

– Nadal-Federer, final of the 2009 Australian Open

Wednesday, May 20:

– Nadal-Federer, Roland Garros 2011 final

Thursday, May 21:

– Nadal-Djokovic, final of the US Open 2010

Friday, May 22:

– Nadal-Djokovic, 2013 Roland Garros semifinal

– Nadal-Ferrer, Roland Garros final 2013

Saturday, May 23:

– Nadal-Medvedev, final of the US Open 2019

Sunday, May 24:

– Nadal-Wawrinka, 2017 Roland Garros final

