21 Hoodies for Women 2021 – Cute Hoodies to Shop

Jeremy Moeller.

My opinion (that’s probably shared by a majority of people) is that you can ever have too many hoodies. They’re the best thing to throw on over a tee, a dress, a tank top — anything really! And if you agree with me, I’m sure you can find a way to wear one all-year round, even if it is the middle of July and hotter than ever (uhh, kind of like right now). All you gotta do is put on an oversized pullover with a pair of distressed cut-off shorts, and voilà. You have a cute ‘fit for the day.

Of course, you’ll get a lot more use out of those cuddly, soft tops once the weather starts to cool off this fall, but it doesn’t hurt to start looking for some new hoodies to snuggle up with now. Whether you want a fun tie-dye one, a zip-up sweatshirt, or a bright design, you’ll definitely find something that’s up your alley in the list below. And, more importantly, they’ll all keep you super cozy and comfy all day long. Here, 21 of the best hoodies for women that are so pretty, you won’t want to wear anything else.

this tie-dye one

Pickup Cropped Hoodie Outdoor Voices outdoorvoices.com

$ 88.00

Outdoor Voices’ hoodies are some of the softest out there, so why not try this cropped pink one from its new collection?

this v-neck one

Vintage Soft Cropped V-Neck Hoodie

If hoodies feel constricting around your neck, go for this V-neck one instead that features a raw hem and rolled sleeves.

this patchwork one

Patchwork Quilted Sweatshirt Sea saksfifthavenue.com

$ 202.50

The floral motifs featuring mixed prints make this design so unique; plus, they add some color to a simple white hoodie.

this top-rated one

Chai Everyone Hoodie Girlfriend Collective

$ 82.00

Made from recycled cotton, this comes in five other shades, has the best reviews on the site, and is also size inclusive.

this picturesque one

Scenic Sunset Hoodie Profound revolve.com

$ 147.00

Opt for one with a scenic view if you want to manifest a vacation.

this terry one

Post-Swim Terry Hoodie Year Of Ours saksfifthavenue.com

$ 108.00

A super soft terry one like this style from Year of Ours is great to throw on after you’ve hit the pool or beach.

this sherpa one

Unisex Sherpa – Bone Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 168.00

So fuzzy! The cream tone and sherpa texture will make this style your fave when you just want to bundle up.

this knit one

Sunny Stripe Knit Hoodie Rag & Bone saksfifthavenue.com

$ 250.00

Stripes on a knit hoodie give this a nautical flare that I am so here for.

this full-zip one

Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon Essentials amazon.com

$ 29.50

Prefer to zipper? I did not try! With an almost perfect 5-star rating, Amazon Essentials knocked it outta the park with this staple design that also comes in four other shades.

this contrast one

Whip It Hoodie

The bold drawstrings are the def the statement detail on this hoodie from Mother’s recent “Move It” collection.

this short-sleeve one

Cotton Candy Cloud Set

A short-sleeve version is ideal for warmer summer temps, and this even comes with the matching shorts to make it a set!

This two-tone one

SMILEY Smile For Me Hoodie By Samii Ryan revolve.com

$ 80.00

Indecisive shoppers, rejoice! You can have two hoodies in one with this gray-and-pink style featuring cute lil smiley faces.

this logo one

Graphic Sweatshirt Hoodie

A logo like this on a hoodie jazzes up an otherwise simple hoodie — and it’ll complement your Levi’s jeans, duh.

this lace-up one

Lace-Up Hoodie

Aerie is known for its comfy loungewear, and this lace hoodie is no exception. It has a 5-star rating with 50+ reviews, if that convinces you to buy it …

this rust one

Comfy Hoodie “Rust” Babes. shopbabes.com

$ 45.00

If the brand name is any indication, you’ll be a true babe in this perfectly baggy sweatshirt.

this fleece one

Women’s Recycled Fleece Hoodie

Sweatshirts aren’t just for lounging around. Pair one with a relaxed pair of trousers, like here, and you’re good to go.

this classic one

Oversized Hoodie in Navy In The Style us.asos.com

$ 31.60

A simple navy sweater is one you’ll turn to time and time again. Wear it with jeans, bike shorts, a floral skirt, you name it!

this baby blue one

Light Blue Captain Hoody Daily Paper dailypaperclothing.com

$ 110.00

This classic style hoodie comes in soooo many colors, but the dreamy blue one is * chef’s kiss. *

this dress one

1-800 Pink Remix Hoodie Boys Lie revolve.com

$ 180.00

You know your sweatshirt is good when it’s an outfit in itself. Between the pretty shade and the cheeky graphic design, this long hoodie is a moment.

this corset one

TONIK Corset Hoodie The K Label revolve.com

$ 248.00

Looking for a sweatshirt with some structure? Introducing this absolutely gorgeous seafoam green corset one.

this cashmere one

Joni Hoodie Naked Cashmere nakedcashmere.com

$ 225.00

Three words: baby pink cashmere. Pair it with the matching shorts for the perfect summery sweatsuit ensemble.

