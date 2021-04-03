21 good movies you might have overlooked (on Amazon Prime)

While certain films shone at award galas or with their box office numbers, others fell into the shadows to become those undervalued jewels one day discovers in the Amazon Prime Video catalog and there is a tremendous surprise. How we love those moments. These films, in general, had very good reviews, and more than one did quite well in the commercial theaters (not all are small indie films that nobody has heard of; there is everything!), But in the event that Someone overlooked them at the time, we believe it is necessary to claim them once again, also taking advantage of the fact that they are all available in the streaming platform’s catalog in Spain. Well, just a click away and ready to become the movie that, alone or in company, you can enjoy tonight. We talk about movies like ‘Wild nation‘by’ Euphoria ‘creator Sam Levinson, or’Police car‘, by now director of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) Jon Watts, and also of incredible rarities such as’Turbo kid‘, a futuristic adventure with an eighties aesthetic and lots of post-apocalyptic action, or’Thelma‘, a’ comig-of-age ‘tale with touches of fantasy about a teenage girl discovering her own powers (and sexuality). There are options for everyone: from musical comedies to action thrillers, through zombies of various kinds, historical biopics, diverse animations and tales of feverish love, these movies won’t let you down if you decide to hit play.

Wild Nation (Sam Levinson, 2018)

The Salem witches also live in the 21st century, only this time they do not want to burn them for diabolical, but for liberated. Director Sam levinson (creator of the series ‘Euphoria’) surprised with this incredible criticism of the hypocrisy of society and the violence they exert against women, at the same time that he elaborates a portrait about the era of social networks.

Time (Garrett Bradley, 2020)

Nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary, this film by Garrett bradley It is one of the Amazon essentials this season. In it, we follow the life of Fox Rich, an entrepreneur and mother of six who has been fighting for two decades to get her husband out of prison. Rob was sentenced to 60 years behind bars for a crime they both committed. Through home videos and current images, all bathed in black and white, Bradley makes a documentary of a beautiful lyricism.

Good guys (Gene Stupnitsky, 2019)

This movie is much better and more hooligan than it may seem at first glance. It stars three children (Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon), but he is not shy about talking about sex and drugs and jokes of all kinds. The taboos are broken and what remains is a very funny comedy with a certain moral. And all because three classmates from school will have to do everything possible to replace a drone that they have accidentally loaded.

Green Room (Jeremy Saulnier, 2015)

What happens if you gather in a confined space an anti-fascist punk marching band and a group of violent neo-Nazis? Well, more or less, what we see in this movie of Jeremy saulnier, full of raw violence and also a lot of comedy. With Patrick Stewart As a bar owner who doesn’t want to leave witnesses after committing a murder, this action thriller is a little gem yet to be discovered for many viewers.

Police car (Jon Watts, 2015)

Before being signed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to direct Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, Jon watts left us this fun little indie movie that mixes black comedy, action and Kevin bacon with a mustache. The story follows two ten-year-old boys who steal a police car that they see stopped on the road, not knowing that the owner is not up for games.

Turbo Kid (Anouk Whissell, François Simard and Yoann-Karl Whissell, 2015)

A movie full of nostalgia that you cannot miss. Canadians Anouk Whissell, François Simard and Yoann-Karl Whissell they immerse us in a post-apocalyptic environment in the style of ‘Mad Max’ in which water is the most precious asset and a boy obsessed with the eighties culture of a very distant past will have to face a violent gang so that they do not monopolize the resources. And for that, you will need help.

Melanie, the girl with all the gifts (Colm McCarthy, 2016)

In recent years there have been many zombie movies, but among the straw are little gems like this one from Colm McCarthy. Based on the novel by Mike carey, places us in a post-apocalyptic future in which a disease has turned a large part of humanity into zombies. The only solution is to find a cure by using the immune system as test subjects, including a girl who could change everything.

Revenge (Coralie Fargeat, 2017)

The infamous subgenre of ‘rape and revenge’ (“rape and revenge”) suffers in this great film by Coralie fargeat a good wiggle through the dissection of the male gaze and the vindication of the female perspective. But you can also put all that aside and enjoy a tense, adrenaline-pumping action movie full of violence, shooting and blood.

Thelma (Joachim Trier, 2017)

If you thought that Eleven’s powers from ‘Stranger Things’ were strong, wait to see those of the protagonist of this Norwegian film Joachim trier. In it we meet Thelma (Eili Harboe), an adolescent unable to control the emotions that her sexual awakening provokes and that manifest themselves with paranormal powers that wreak great havoc.

The Gift (Joel Edgerton, 2015)

Besides a great actor, Joel edgerton He proved to be a great director and screenwriter with this 2015 film, which, although it went a bit unnoticed, makes up a great psychological thriller. In it it has Rebecca hall and Jason bateman, who play a married couple who, after moving to a new house, begins to be harassed by an old Bateman’s co-worker (who is played by Edgerton himself), with whom he seems to have a pending account.

The Captain (Robert Schwentke, 2017)

With one of the most shocking and lucid endings in recent years, this film by Robert Schwentke takes us to the last days of the Second World War, in which a young German soldier has defected from the Third Reich and is looking for a way to survive the consequences of his actions. The solution is found in a Nazi officer suit that he uses to create a new identity.

Mom and Dad (Brian Taylor, 2017)

Horror comedy with Nicolas Cage and Selma blair? We bought. In this fun movie by Brian taylor, fathers and mothers are driven insane by a mysterious airborne substance and are determined to end the lives of their children. An open and bloody battle between adults and children, who will try to survive in this terrible and inexplicable pandemic. Laugh at the coronavirus.

Take Down the Man (Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, 2019)

If you like the cinema of the Coen brothers, this indie film by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle krudy You’re going to love it. In a coastal town full of unspeakable secrets, two teenage sisters mourn the death of their mother and grieve for their future in that fateful place. Everything changes when they are involved in a murder and the business of the owner of the local brothel. There is nothing.

Borg McEnroe (Janus Metz Pedersen, 2017)

In tennis history, few rivalries have fired fans and the media as much as the one they starred in in the 70s and 80s. Björn Borg and John mcenroe. The hotheaded American and the temperate Swede starred in a series of historic matches that are performed here with the actors Sverrir Gudnason and Shia labeouf. You don’t have to be a fan of the sport to enjoy this exciting movie by Janus Metz Pedersen.

Jackie (Pablo Larraín, 2016)

When the president of the USA John F. Kennedy was shot dead on November 22, 1963, his wife Jackie kennedy She lived through a media ordeal embedded in her famous pink jacket and skirt suit, splattered with blood. And it is the story of those hard moments that embodies an imposing Natalie Portman in this film by Pablo Larraín. A terribly underrated gem.

Cowardly Loves (Carmen Blanco, 2018)

The debut of Carmen Blanco it is a beautiful portrait of a modern youth, of the roots, of the loves that flourish and those that die. The protagonist returns to her hometown to spend the summer, and meets a boy who used to be her best friend and is now just a stranger. He cut the relationship without explanations or goodbyes and now both have the possibility to fill the spaces they left empty.

The Song of the Sea (Tomm Moore, 2014)

This animated gem of Tomm moore It shouldn’t be forgotten or lost among the hundreds of movies on Amazon Prime Video. With incredible images, it tells the story of two little brothers who, after the disappearance of their mother, live a journey of discovery, magic and legends to discover the secrets that still remain to be revealed in their family history. A magical story to be fascinated.

Selfie (Víctor García León, 2017)

Between reality and fiction, this delusional mockumentary by Victor Garcia Leon shows us the miseries of a disgraced member of the elite. Bosco (Santi Alverú) is left with nothing when his father, who was a minister, falls from grace over a corruption scandal. As the son of a corrupt PP and expelled from his life of luxury in La Moraleja, his life will not be easy.

Secretary (Steven Shainberg, 2002)

Before ’50 Shades of Gray ‘there was the office of Mr Edward Gray, a James spader who develops a very intimate (and consensually aggressive) relationship with his new secretary (Maggie gyllenhaal), who comes directly from the psychiatric hospital to the place where all her sexual dreams come true. A daring and hypnotic movie.

Guns akimbo (Jason Lei Howden, 2019)

What would you do if you wake up with two drilled guns in your hands and then a horde of professional assassins tries to kill you? Well maybe you would do the same as Daniel Radcliffe in this movie of Jason Lei Howden: flee as if there was no tomorrow. Although there comes a time when running in terror is not a good strategy and you have to attack. And for that, you need good allies.

Sing street (John Carney, 2016)

If you liked the previous musical samples of John carney, ‘Once’ and ‘Begin Again’, you can’t miss this teen comedy in which a group of misfits form a punk band and record cool video clips to impress the coolest girl in town. A fun and romantic coming-of-age set in 1980’s Ireland.

