The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) identified, in the 2010 Demographic Census, more than 35 million Brazilians with some degree of visual difficulty. Among the causes of blindness, it is estimated that ⅔ of them are caused by preventable diseases, therefore, this number indicates a serious reality: thousands of people suffer from eye diseases that could be treated and even prevented.

“Eye health is a priority for all individuals”, says Prof. Dr Alexandre Rosa, PhD in Ophthalmology, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (FMUSP) and specialist in retinal and vitreous diseases at the same institution. Rosa speaks with the authority of those who have already helped in the recovery and healing of more than 8 thousand patients, in addition to having published several scientific articles and book chapters on the subject.

Since May 18, 2020, the teacher participates, every night from 19h57, in the 21-day day called “Além do Horizonte”. It is an online and free medical communication effort, aimed at anyone interested in eye health, whether patient, professional, researcher or scholar in the field. “Our aim is to tell stories that can inspire, motivate and inform, with eye diseases as a backdrop”, explains the doctor.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that blindness affects 39 million people worldwide and that 246 million suffer from moderate or severe loss of vision. These data, adds Dr. Rosa, are contained in the document “The Conditions of Eye Health in Brazil 2019”, prepared by the Brazilian Council of Ophthalmology (CBO).

As Brazil does not present precise indicators on visual diseases due to the lack of population information from various regions, the CBO is based on IBGE indexes, which estimates, for example, that 1,577,016 individuals are blind, equivalent to 0.75% of the national population. “A considerable contingent of people”, observes Dr. Alexandre Rosa.

The doctor points out that, in Brazil and worldwide, the three main causes of blindness are diseases that mainly affect the elderly: cataracts, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Diabetic retinopathy also deserves attention from health services. Most of these cases are curable or preventable.

According to the IBGE’s 2019 estimate, the elderly population is expected to double in Brazil by 2042, compared to the figures for 2017, when the country had 28 million elderly people, or 13.5% of the total population, so it is a task urgent to promote visual health. In ten years, notes the doctor, the expectation is that a population of 38.5 million elderly people will be reached, equivalent to 17.4% of the total population.

Before 2050, the elderly will already be a larger group than the portion of the population aged between 40 and 59 years. This rapid growth in the elderly population poses a challenge for eye health professionals: the increase in the prevalence of visual problems. Statistics indicate that the time to take care of eye health is now, says ophthalmologist Alexandre Rosa.

Eye health in childhood also needs to be prioritized, emphasizes the doctor. 2018 estimate from the International Blindness Prevention Agency estimates the existence of around 26,000 Brazilian children blinded by eye diseases that could have been prevented or treated early. The Brazilian regional diversity, with the different levels of social and economic development, allows an estimate of the average prevalence of childhood blindness for Brazil between 0.5 and 0.6 cases per thousand children.

In the 21 days of the “Além do Horizonte” day, these themes are being debated to exhaustion and the registered people participate, exposing their doubts and revealing their desires. “In the lives we deal with all these themes with experts on the subject, always demonstrating that to a great extent blindness and visual impairments can be prevented, minimized or treated”, explains Dr Alexandre Rosa.

To guarantee access to all those enrolled in the day, Rosa mediates the lives with the invited experts, which are transmitted through the channel of the RetinaPro clinic on the YouTube platform. Subscribers can interact by asking questions and giving testimonies.

The initiative worked so well, that dozens of groups were created in the WhatsApp messaging app to ensure extra support for subscribers, solving doubts with experts on the subjects dealt with live shortly after the broadcasts. Dr. Alexandre Rosa and the invited specialists interact directly with the public at the lives.

“Eye diseases have causes that can vary from personal genetic predispositions to the result of habits and lifestyles. And they can even cause blindness in the medium or long term. That is why I defend that taking care of one of the senses, that it is the most important complex of the human body, with which our brain has access to a large amount of information in the interaction with the world, it is taking care of its own universe and guaranteeing to see beyond the horizon “, says Dr Alexandre Rosa.

21 Day Journey “Além do Horizonte”, with ophthalmologist Alexandre Rosa and invited specialists.

From May 18th to June 7th, 2020, always from 7:57 pm on the YouTube channel RetinaPro or through the link: http://go.retinapro.com.br/alem-horizonte

Website: http://go.retinapro.com.br/alem-horizonte

