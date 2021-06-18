21 Best Tequila Brands 2021 — What Are the Best Tequila Brands?

Katie buckleitner

Remember this past winter when we were all holed up inside and the idea of ​​“summer 2021” seemed… fake? Yeah, I do. But we made it bbs, and summer 2K21 is here. Because we all know that an ice-cold pitcher of margaritas is more of a summer staple than sunscreen (JOKING: Daily SPF is v important), why not celebrate by grabbing a bottle from one of these A + tequila brands — or three? For best results, serve with lots of vaxxed and relaxed friends

Though, tbh, there’s actually so much more tequila can do for you between June and September (or any season really, but we were just talking about summer, and I love to stay on theme). You’ve got palomas, tequila sours, tequila sunrises, mojitos (!), About a million other cocktails, and tequila on the rocks (badasses only). It’s truly so versatile in every form, which is why we love her forever and ever.

If you’re just looking for a pretty bottle to display or something to make your drinks stand out, take a gander at the list below of the best tequila brands money can buy for your ~ vaccinated ~ summer.

1

if you like re-using bottles

Organic Reposado Tequila Solento totalwine.com

$ 64.99

It’s more than just some (seriously) pretty packaging, friends. This reposado is on the sweeter side with a hint of caramel and citrus.

two

if you want to splurge

Anejo Tequila Cincoro drizly.com

$ 131.50

Okay, so it’s a little more expen $ ive. But if you’re looking to save a bottle for something special, this one features notes of chocolate, pepper, and cinnamon and tastes excellent with literally any dessert.

3

if you’re into the classics

Casamigos Blanco Casamigos drizly.com

$ 49.99

George Clooney’s tequila brand has honestly gone beyond “celebrity alcohol” and is a staple on every shelf. Why? It’s smooth as hell.

4

if you want something versatile

Pattern Silver Pattern reservebar.com

$ 60.00

A crowd favorite for a reason, Patron can be sipped neat, mixed into a cocktail, or over ice. But our rec is to use it in a mojito. Trust.

5

if you’re into making cocktails

Young Tequila

S / O to LeBron James for gifting us this delicious young man that was literally designed to be the secret ingredient in all of your summer pigeons.

6

if you want something refreshing

Blanco Tequila Anteel rancholiquoronline.com

$ 32.99

Smooth? Check. Cool? Check. Notes of florals and fruits? Hell yes. This cost-effective bottle is ideal to sip over ice when your AC is broken.

7

if you have no time for fancy cocktails

DeLeon Reposado Tequila

Honestly, we love a bottle that tastes the best in shot form. With notes of vanilla, dried fruit, and spices, it’s perfectly sandwiched between some salt and lime wedges.

8

if your favorite DCOM is ‘Camp Rock’

Villa One Silver Tequila Villa One drizly.com

$ 49.99

Did you have “Nick Jonas coming out with a crisp, smooth tequila with notes of toasted nuts” on your 2019 bingo card? Me neither, but I’m so glad it happened.

9

if you want to impress someone

Don Julio 1942 Don Julio reservebar.com

$ 179.00

If $$ bottles of tequila are your thing, then this is the perfect gift to give anyone near and dear to your heart. The flavors range from warm oak, pepper, to cinnamon will make you their favorite person.

10

If You Have a Sweet Tooth

Siete Leguas Tequila Anejo Siete Leguas drizly.com

$ 62.99

Come for the agave aged in white oak barrels for 24 months, stay for the ultimate buttery and fruity flavored bottle.

eleven

if you’re going on a picnic

Sparkling Tequila Lime ONDA drinkonda.com

$ 39.00

Ooookay, so this is technically not a straight-up tequila. But this canned cocktail (basically a tequila soda) contains tequila from a distillery in Jalisco, Mexico that’s owned and operated by women.

12

If You’re Looking For a Bar Cart Mainstay

Espolòn Tequila Blanco Espolòn drizly.com

$ 26.99

If you’re looking for an affordable bottle of tequila that holds up to the higher-priced competitors, Espolòn is Here. For. You. With a fruity and tropical flavor, the white variety is ideal for sipping on the rocks.

13

If You’re a Fan of Rosé

Gran Centenario Rosangel Tequila Gran Centenario drizly.com

$ 19.99

This rosy reposado is gently infused with hibiscus, giving it an added level of intrigue when enjoyed on its own or mixed in a margarita.

14

If You’re Looking For a Pretty Bottle

Class Azul Reposado Tequila Class Azul drizly.com

$ 72.99

This unique reposado comes in a gorgeous, hand-painted ceramic bottle and goes down smooth with hints of vanilla. And, if you’re so inclined, you can keep it out as an art piece.

fifteen

If You’re Looking for an Affordable Mixer

Tres Agaves Blanco Tres Agaves totalwine.com

$ 25.99

This affordable pick is made with 100 percent organic agave and is a perf base for your next round of spicy cocktails, thanks to its earthy flavor.

16

If You’re Booze-ing on a Budget

El Jimador Silver Tequila El Jimador proofpoint.com

$ 13.99

Oh hi. It’s a super affordable blanco tequila that’s still made with 100 percent agave. Use this one as a base for party-ready punches at your next gathering.

17

If You’re Looking for a Smooth Sip

Qui Platinum Extra Añejo Tequila

Three years of aging give this guy a pleasant, smooth sweetness with none of the throat-burning kick.

18

If You’re Looking for a Staple

Corralejo Reposado Tequila Corralejo drizly.com

$ 32.99

This well-priced, fruity-flavored tequila is perfect for shots and for that pitcher in the kitchen. Mix it up for a big batch of cocktails featuring mango or strawberry.

19

If You’re Loyal to Hennessy And Open To Trying New Spirits

Volcan Tequila Blanco 750mL

Moet Hennessy recently got into the tequila game with this surprisingly sweet sipper. Break this one out for the super special occasions.

twenty

If Pink is Your Favorite Color

Code 1530 Rosa Tequila Tequila Code proofpoint.com

$ 44.99

A month in Napa Cabernet barrels gives this (preeettttyyyy) blanco tequila its rosy hue and soft floral notes.

twenty-one

If You’re Trying to Spend the Big Bucks

G4 Extra Añejo Tequila

Tequila aficionados love how easy this smooth and sustainably produced spirit goes down.

