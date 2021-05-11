21 Best Beach Movies of All Time

You can never go wrong with a classic beach movie. It’s the middle of winter and you’re an icicle — why not warm up with some sun-drenched sandy scenes? Or you’re landlocked in the middle of summer and the AC is no longer doing it for you. The salty sea breeze of a classic beach movie will cool you down STAT.

Just looking at images of white sand and turquoise water flicker across your screen is instantly relaxing, like a cold glass of H2O on a hot day. There’s a reason all those pre-set laptop screensavers are pics of empty beaches. Show me a video of palm trees swaying in the wind and watch as my heart rate lowers.

If you’re wondering what makes a beach movie a beach movie, allow me to break it down:

It was filmed at the beach It’s about the beachIt features some kind of beach vacation scene All the above

Now that that’s settled, let’s get to the list so you can start sipping the frozen Piña Colada that’s sweating on your coffee table. (No? Get yourself a blender!) These 21 beach movies are so delightful, you’ll literally feel the sand between your toes and the warm sun on your skin through the screen. Just because your beach vacation got canceled this year doesn’t mean you can’t channel the vibes from home.

1 Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Seagulls in a group, can you hear my prayer? Barb and Star is already an instant classic. Two best friends step outside of their comfort zone for a beach vacation that’s anything but basic … and all of the goofy shenanigans that Kristin Wiig can provide? Thank Trish for this perfect beach movie.

2 Point Break

Okay … so this is an action movie … but watching a heist unfold is pretty dang escapist, and it’s about surfers. It doesn’t get beachier than that, right? Wrong! Human Mai Tais Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves are in this movie too.

3 Portrait of a Lady on Fire

For the wistful, contemplative beach movie seekers out there, I got you. Lisa Frank colors aren’t for everyone. Grab your coziest mug of tea, turn off folklore, and settle in for this gorgeous (and very sandy) romance.

4 Whale Rider

This New Zealand-set coming of age story will warm your heart while you’re enchanted by gorgeous scenery. Whale Rider is about a girl named Pai who believes she is destined to be the next chief of her Maori tribe, but her grandfather isn’t willing to let go of patriarchal tradition. It’s also a perfect family film if you happen to be in mixed company, BTW.

5 Ibiza

Gillian Jacobs’ work trip to Barcelona becomes a sexy adventure when her two chaotic BFFs insist on crashing, and before they know it, they’re chasing hot DJ Richard Madden from gig to gig, all the way to the island of Ibiza. This movie is perfect, I have absolutely no notes. It’s the only thing that made me smile in the early days of 2020 Vitamin D deprivation, you have no idea.

6 Teen Beach Movie

You know how sometimes you just wanna turn your brain off and watch a Disney Channel Original Movie? What if I told you that this one is lowkey a masterpiece? It’s about two kids who, on the verge of breaking up after a perfect summer, get sucked into an old ’60s style beach movie (it used to be a whole thing, Google “Annette Funicello”) and fall back in love while figuring out how to sing and dance their way out of this wacky situation.

7 And Your Mom Too

If you want to watch some seriously horny coming of age movie instead, Alfonso Cuarón’s iconic film is right for you. When their girlfriends go away for the summer, Julio and Tenoch go on a road trip to the beach with an older woman that takes some angsty and sexy twists and turns. That’s probably oversimplifying the plot of this, but uhhhh … vibes only.

8 Fool’s Gold

Featuring the legendary rom-com duo Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, this early 2000s flick involves an elaborate treasure hunt in the Caribbean. Think aquamarine water, lush tropical islands, and that Hudson-McConaughey chemistry we all love and need. Goes perfect with a rum drink and your couch.

9 Mamma Mia!

I can’t decide what’s more mesmerizing in my all-time favorite movie: Meryl Streep singing ABBA or the breathtaking views of Greece. TG I don’t have to choose, ya know? Mamma Mia! is basically an ad for the Greek islands with its deep blue ocean and crisp white buildings. It’s also a magical, happy, feel-good movie that’ll brighten your mood 100%.

10 Forgetting Sarah Marshall

So you go to Hawaii after getting dumped (break-up vacays are most definitely a thing) only to discover that your ex (and their new SO) are staying at the same hotel. This comedy starring Jason Segal and Mila Kunis puts Drake’s question to the test: how you goin ‘be mad on vacation?

11 Couples Retreat

Four couples head to legit paradise but soon find out they have to endure marriage counseling in order to stay. The movie is shot in Bora Bora which is pretty much a screen-saver background come to life. Besides drooling over the fake-looking turquoise ocean and the overwater villas, you’ll be cracking up at this hilarious comedy.

12 Into the Blue

Bikinis, chiseled bods, and diving in the Bahamas … what more could you want? Oh, add a young Jessica Alba and Paul Walker and you have Into the Blue, a movie that’s part action, part thriller, and major beautiful scenery.

13 Soul Surfer

This movie is based on the true story of Bethany Hamilton, the champion surfer who lost her arm in a shark attack. If you’re looking for an inspirational and heart-warming story with a Hawaiian backdrop, get your eyeballs on this one.

14 How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Stella is a hard-working, bad-ass boss who hasn’t relaxed in a minute. Her friends force her to go on vacation to Jamaica (side note: where can I find friends like that?) Where she meets the smokin ‘hot Taye Diggs. The kind of island fling you’ve always dreamed about during vacay, tbh.

15 The Last Song

Miley and Liam might be over IRL, but this movie is forever. That’s what happens when you combine a teen romance set on the stunning southern coast with Ms. Miley’s singing. A major throwback, but you’ll still belt out every word to “When I Look At You” when it comes on.

16 The Other Woman

I guarantee you’ll laugh your lil bum off throughout every second of this movie about, er, unconventional friendships … like becoming BFFs with the woman your husband cheated on you with and then joining forces to ruin the scumbag’s life. Did I mention: beach scenes in the Hamptons and Jamaica. Plus Leslie Mann, Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton, and Nicki Minaj. Pee-your-pants funny.

17 Aquamarine

Yes, of course, Aquamarine is on this list, don’t act surprised. Hello, two girls find a real-life mermaid who help them live their best lives. Still not over those talking starfish earrings …

18 Something’s Gotta Give

Would it truly be a Diane Keaton movie without a picturesque house at an enviable location, such as, IDK, a mansion in the Hamptons? A classic rom-com about falling in love on the beach. And Keanu Reeves plays a doctor, in case you needed another reason to love him.

19 Something Borrowed

Like the book it’s based on, Something Borrowed is perfect for the beach. The movie is what we all wish our summers in the city looked like: going back and forth between NYC and the Hamptons. It also has a pretty entertaining and intriguing story line, like having an affair with your best friend’s fiancé who you’ve been in love with forever. You know, a typical summertime romance ordeal.

20 Just Go With It

With a cast featuring Jennifer Aniston, Brooklyn Decker, and Adam Sandler and lush Hawaii as the backdrop, this rom-com is exactly what you want from a beach movie: funny, easy, not so serious, and most of all, re-lax -ing.

21 50 First Dates

Another classic Adam Sandler situation: a Groundhog Day-esque movie (but with the beach instead of snow, phew) about falling in love with a girl who has memory loss. The comedy poses a seriously difficult question: would you go on 50 first dates if they were all on the beach?

