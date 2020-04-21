Health authorities indicated that there are attacks that have been identified through social networks, which are not part of these 21.

The head of the Division of Nursing Programs of the IMSS, Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, indicated that so far there have been reports 21 assaults on IMMS health personnel in 12 states of the country. He clarified that there are attacks that have been identified through social networks, which are not part of the 21 he mentioned.

At a press conference, Zepeda Arias pointed out that the states where health personnel have been attacked are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Yucatan, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Puebla, Morelos, Coahuila, Guerrero, Quintana Roo and Durango.

“Today at the IMSS we have 21 attacks on personnel in 12 entities, this means less than half of the entire country. We know of many other attacks that have been published on social networks. Therefore, I appeal to you who are from the press. People believe in the work that you do every day. We want to have support to extend this call to respect, to stop the aggression ”, he expressed.

With a shaky voice, the head of the IMSS Division of Nursing Programs stated that, to health workers, “we who are also people, we also have families and that today weWe are leaving many things, leaving our houses, our families, we are leaving our lives in hospital units.

“We decided to do this because every day we decided to do what we are, not just nurses, but all health personnel, for everyone who wears a uniform. It is a love for the profession, for humanity ”, he affirmed.

He added that in other countries they pay tribute to health personnel, applaud them, send them letters, “in Mexico it also happens, we receive words of support.”