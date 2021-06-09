21 Amazon Fall Decorations 2021 – Best Fall 2021 Decor

Khadija horton

Yeah, summer is cool and all, but fall is where it’s at. Not only are you not overheating anymore, but you also get to enjoy things like apple picking, the gorgeous changing leaves, PSLs (which are actually great, despite being labeled as basique, tyvm), and alllllll the cozy things. Honestly, I’m ready to start shopping for new fall decor right now. No one hold me back!

First things first, though: I don’t wanna drop a lot of $$$ for something I’ll probably only have out for a season. So, enter: Amazon fall decorations. I’ve gone ahead and had a peek at what they have to offer, and boy, did I find some great things. Velvet throw pillows, stunning under- $ 20 glassware, and super snuggly bedding — I’m kinda upset it’s only June right now, because, like, my apartment (and body) is ready. Have a look for yourself, below! (And please, tell me I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with fall home decor!)

1

this light duvet cover

100% Cotton Waffle Weave Duvet Cover Set

Switching out your duvet cover is the quickest way to give your bedroom a refresh. And this 100 percent cotton one is a lightweight option that’s breathable enough for all four seasons. We love a quadruple threat!

two

this green garland

Artificial garland

Take notes from this photo and string this garland along your fireplace mantle or have it run down the middle of your kitchen table — whatever you decide to do with it, I just know it’s about to get reeeeeal autumny in here.

3

these affordable velvet pillow covers

Pack of 2 Decorative Velvet Throw Pillow Covers Generic amazon.com

$ 12.99

Hold on, two luxurious-looking velvet pillow covers for * checks notes * under $ 13 dollars? Gotta add to cart.

4

this stunning serving tray

Laguna Rectangular High Wall serving tray

Here’s another decor piece that could be used all year round. Just switch out what you’re displaying in there to match the season. Maybe some flowers for spring / summer and a cozy candle and some books for fall / winter.

5

this cool coffee table book

The Louvre: The History, The Collections, The Architecture Rizzoli Electa amazon.com

A coffee table book with a gorgeous, moody cover is just what your living room needs.

6

this luxe-looking vase

Moden Trapezoid Glass Vase with Gold Mouth FUNSOBA amazon.com

$ 19.99

This olive-hued glass vase has a pretty gold rim for just the perfect amount of glam.

7

these plush pumpkins

Velvet Pumpkins (Set of 2) LampLust amazon.com

$ 19.99

Because what’s fall decor without pumpkins?

8

this woven rug

Rigo Hand Woven Jute Area Rug, 5 ‘x 8’ nuLOOM amazon.com $ 269.00

$ 101.14 (62% off)

When it comes to dressing up my home for fall, I really love adding in earthy elements for a cozy, minimalist vibe. And this jute rug checks all the boxes.

9

this farmhouse-inspired cutting board

Wood Cutting Board With Handle Rachael Ray amazon.com

$ 24.99

Yes, I own this. And yes, I’m in love. Not only does it excel at being a great cutting board, it also dresses up my kitchen very nicely. Because it sits so pretty up against my backsplash, I don’t even put it away.

10

this quilt set

Soleil Bedding Justina Blakeney amazon.com

$ 164.99

This set, inspired by traditional Suzani quilts, is absolutely so stunning.

eleven

this beautiful cookware

Cast Iron Enameled Dutch Oven, 6 Qt

This Dutch oven will still look so pretty sitting out on your stove, even when you’re not using it.

12

this warm candle

Cowboy Kush Candle Boy Smells amazon.com

$ 66.50

Get you a luxe candle with earthy notes of suede and patchouli to further encourage those cozy fall vibes in your home.

13

this bunch of dried lavender flowers

Dried Lavender Flowers

If trying to keep fresh flowers, well, fresh isn’t exactly your thing, go for a dried bouquet.

14

these ceramic vases

Black Ceramic Vase (Set of 2) Minikle amazon.com

$ 28.99

You’re gonna need a vase to display those dried flowers in. And these matte black ones are just too perfect.

fifteen

these breathtaking glasses

Amber Wine Glasses

Update your bar cart with some good booze and these amber glasses. Trust me, your at-home happy hour experience is about to get a major upgrade.

16

this faux piece

Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug

Just drape this lil guy over the back of any chair, and voila! Interior design!

17

this cute throw

Buffalo Check Throw

A cozy throw blanket hanging over the side of a couch is the epitome of fall home decor.

18

this decorative garland

58in Wood Beads Garland

Put ’em in a big display bowl or just throw them on a cute serving tray. This is home decor, my friends.

19

this festive tablecloth

Farmhouse Checkered Tablecloth Midsummer Breeze amazon.com

$ 24.99

Whether you’re hosting Friendsgiving this year or just want to eat at a festive-looking table, this checked tablecloth is a must.

twenty

these gold candle holders

Gold Votive Candle Holders (Set of 12)

Idea: Put a lil tea light candle in each of these gold votives, and sit back and enjoy your glowy wonderland. (Or just have a few sprinkled around your home.)

twenty-one

this custom tray

Personalized Serving Tray ArtLery amazon.com

$ 50.00

Betcha didn’t know you can order personalized items on Amazon! This farmhouse-inspired tray is just one of ’em.

