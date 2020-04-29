         21.4% of Spanish users of video on demand platforms say they have Disney +, according to the latest OTT Barometer

Disney + penetrates prominently in Spain in the height of the platforms of video on demand and television consumption due to the confinement. This is one of the main headlines left by the fourth wave of the OTT Barometer carried out by the consultancy GECA.

According to the data from this study, whose fieldwork was carried out during the second week of April, 21.4% of respondents say they have access to Disney +. A platform that was launched in Spain just a few days before with the guarantee of the good results obtained globally.

The OTT Barometer reveals that of that 21.4% who declare to have access to the Disney platform, a fifth say they have it included for free in the package they have contracted with Movistar + and almost 11% because a relative or acquaintance has given them a password. Despite the good premiere, only 1.9% consider it to be their priority or favorite platform.

Netflix continues to reign, Prime Video consolidates second and all win

The fourth wave of this study with a sample of a thousand individuals 18 years of age or older with access to Netflix, HB0, Prime Video, Disney + and / or Movistar + / Movistar + Lite, it has been inevitably marked by the distortions that confinement has caused in changing habits.

A good example of this is that, like the consumption of conventional television is marked historical maximums, the one of platforms of video on demand also. According to GECA, all purely OTT platforms increase their subscriber percentage. First we find Netflix, with 75.4%; Prime Video consolidates its second place, reaching 60.4% after growing more than 10 points; and HBO closes the podium with its 29.5%, an improvement over the previous study of 6.4 points.

The number of users who declare having access to two or more platforms goes from 53.7 to 69.9%

Separate mention deserves Movistar. While its classic version IPTV is the only one of the platforms studied by the OTT Barometer that reduces its presence (it goes from 40.6% that it registered in December 2019 to 38.4% that has marked this April), Movistar + Lite , which is purely a video on demand platform, improves from 3.5 to 5%.

Finally, it should be noted that according to the results of the survey, 87.3% of those surveyed have increased the time they spend watching content on these platforms since the alarm status took effect and that the number of users who declare to have access to two or more platforms that have been studied goes from 53.7 to 69.9%.

