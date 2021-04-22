21.2 million own cryptocurrencies in the United States, according to Gemini

Gemini has published the 2021 “State of Crypto” article, noting that more than 50% of investors curious about cryptocurrencies are women and that approximately 14% of the US population owns cryptocurrencies.

New York-based exchange Gemini has published the 2021 “State of Crypto” article, which provides various indicators of the market trend in the United States. The survey consisted of 3,000 investors and consumers who were surveyed between October and November 2020.

In the introduction, Gemini points out that the arrival of institutions and companies such as PayPal and MicroStrategy have put cryptocurrencies in the spotlight. The report says that the activity of potential investors will increase, with a wider range of demographics.

Who is curious about cryptocurrencies? Source: Gemini

The survey examined the profile of current and potential investors, popular assets, level of knowledge and faith in cryptocurrencies. More than 50% of respondents said they wanted to know more about cryptocurrencies.

53% of investors who were curious about cryptocurrencies were women. The median age of this group was 44, and the median age of current investors is 38. This demographic uniqueness is what prompts Gemini to claim that the average cryptocurrency holder could soon take on a different face.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular age group in the crypto space are millennials and, to a lesser extent, Gen Z. Gemini notes that 14% of the US population owns cryptocurrencies, quite a large amount. Such a level of growth indicates that cryptocurrencies are about to go mainstream.

Among ethnic groups, cryptocurrencies are more popular with Caucasians. However, Hispanics and Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders lag far behind, with less than 15% each, also showing a changing nature in demographics.

Bitcoin is still the best known asset, according to Gemini.

There is some variation when it comes to the knowledge of cryptocurrencies by investors and those interested in the market. 95% of respondents said they knew about Bitcoin, but only 38% knew about Ethereum. In addition, 24% of respondents knew Bitcoin Cash and 16% Litecoin.

After pointing to the average knowledge of American adults, Gemini states that education is important in converting “curious consumers of cryptocurrencies […] in holders of cryptocurrencies “, which is also working. 60% of people who were curious about cryptocurrencies said they didn’t have much knowledge about them.

The popularity of Bitcoin is due to the fact that it has become synonymous with cryptocurrency. The oldest cryptocurrency has made a name for itself since its inception and has managed to attract the attention of many people.

Unlike the bull run of 2017, the current race has the support of institutions and large companies, which has given them some legitimacy and increased their trust by retail investors.

