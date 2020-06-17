Duke Nukem is, without a doubt, one of the most badass first-person shooter franchises in video games and, by the way, a timeless classic praised by critics and players. Well, in the midst of nostalgia for classic FPS, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour, reissue of the original title released on the platforms of the current generation in 2016, can be enjoyed wherever and whenever you want. Sure enough, Let’s rock on Nintendo Switch!

Game publisher Gearbox has made what was already an open secret official, after its qualification, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour will bring its extensive dose of humor, action and excessive brutality to the eShop of Nintendo Switch, thanks to the work of the Polish studio Sonka, next week. More specifically on June 23. In addition, it does it loaded with exclusive novelties of the version for the hybrid of the Big N, such as motion control or HD vibration. Next, we leave you with a brief summary, as well as your first trailer official:

Join the world’s greatest action hero in Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour as you save Earth once again, saving babies from around the world and with more enemies than ever to kick your ass at. Battle your way through hordes of ghastly aliens in all four classic Duke Nukem 3D episodes. A brand new fifth episode, created by the original design team, includes a new weapon, new music from the game’s original composer, and brand-new voice lines for Duke. – Enhanced on Nintendo Switch– Take on Duke with gyroscope support, HD motion and vibration controls

– Cooperative Campaign– Enjoy the full campaign with up to eight (!) players in multiplayer ad hoc or with Nintendo Switch Online

– Dukematch: Take down your friends in the classic deathmatch, playable with up to eight players in ad hoc multiplayer or with Nintendo Switch Online

– New episode: Created by the designers of the original episodes, Allen Blum III and Richard «Levelord®» Gray!

– New weapon: Duke Nukem will hate roasting aliens with the Incinerator

– New voice lines Duke voice-overs: Enjoy Duke’s colorful new talk along with hifi re-recordings of the original actor voicing Duke Nukem, Jon St. John!

– New music: The soundtrack for Episode 5 was crafted by original Duke game author and songwriter Lee Jackson!

– Remastered– Play in the original 1996 look, or enjoy a remastered look in True 3D with increased fidelity and frame rate

To finish, mention that Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour will have a 50% discount from the date of its launch until July 7, being the official price during said promotion, and pending conversion to euros, from $ 9.99. All said, what do you think about the landing of this tribute to the original title on Nintendo Switch?

